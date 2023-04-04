 Skip to main content
Best smart home gadgets for spring 2023

Jon Bitner
By

Spring is in the air, bringing with it warmer weather and a whole lot of reasons to get back outside. However, it also comes with a few downsides – such as overactive allergies, increased yardwork, and plenty of muddy shoes strewn about your entryway. But if you’re trying to cut down on time spent doing chores this spring, there are plenty of great smart home gadgets to add to your house.

Here’s a look at four of the best smart home gadgets of spring 2023. Introducing these to your home is bound to reduce your weekly list of chores, giving you a chance to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.

Blueair Blue Pure 311 Auto Air Purifier
Husqvarna 115H Robot Lawn Mower
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra
Sonos Era 300
Blueair Pure 311 Auto in pink next to a small table.

Blueair Blue Pure 311 Auto Air Purifier

Pros
  • Mulitple colors
  • Easy to clean prefilter
  • Simple operation
Cons
  • Not ideal for large rooms

If you’re looking to battle all the allergens that arrive with spring, consider adding the Blueair 311 Auto Purifier to your home. Its outer cloth cover is available in four different colors and serves as a prefilter to capture pet fur and other large particulates. It's also easy to clean, and the interior HEPA filter does a great job of capturing all sorts of particles that are floating around your home.

Blueair Blue Pure 311 Auto Medium Room Air Purifier & Blue Pure 311 Auto Genuine Replacement Filter, Particle and Activated Carbon, Fits Blue Pure 311 Auto Air Purifier
Blueair Blue Pure 311 Auto Air Purifier
Husqvarna 115H Connect on a lawn.

Husqvarna 115H Robot Lawn Mower

Pros
  • Rated for 0.4 acres
  • Handles 30-degree inclines
  • Good price
Cons
  • Setup can be tricky

They might not be as popular as air purifiers or robot vacuums, but robot lawn mowers have come a long way over the past few years. The Husqvarna Automower 115H is one of the best, as it’s built to the company’s high standards, is rated for use on up to 0.4 acres, and can tackle includes up to 30 degrees. It’s also reasonably priced compared to the competition, clocking in well below $1,000.

Husqvarna 115H Connect Robot Mower
Husqvarna 115H Robot Lawn Mower
The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra in a kitchen.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

Pros
  • Vacuum and mop
  • Powerful smartphone app
  • Striking design
Cons
  • Expensive

The latest and greatest Roborock launches in late April, but you can sign up for notifications for when it goes live. It won’t be cheap, but with the ability to both vacuum and mop in a single run and a docking station that holds about two months of dust before needing to be replaced, you can truly automate your floor cleaning routine. It also features a modern design and is available in both black and white to match your home décor.

S8 Pro Ultra
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra
sonos era 300 review 00022
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Sonos Era 300

Sonos Era 300 Review
Pros
  • Dolby Atmos Music-compatible
  • Incredible, immersive sound
  • Easy, fast room tuning
  • Perfect as home theater surrounds
  • Line-in for analog sources
  • Bluetooth, AirPlay 2
Cons
  • No Google Assistant

Of course, it’s almost impossible to automate all your household chores, but blasting out to music with the Sonos Era 300 makes even the most mundane tasks a bit more exciting. Aside from top-of-the-class audio performance, you’ll also get support for Alexa, allowing you to give voice commands to other smart home gadgets lingering around your house. If you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, the Sonos One offers similar performance with a price tag that is a bit more approachable.

Sonos Era 300
Sonos Era 300

