Brew up to 20 liters of your favorite beer by remote control with the Brewie+

Home brewing is about to get serious. After a successful Indiegogo campaign in 2016, the Brewie is back with the Brewie+, a remote-controlled brewing experience that promises to be a blast for beginner and veteran home brewers alike.

Designed for all-grain brewing of batches between five and 20 liters, this home system allows beer enthusiasts to try out built-in recipes or create their own concoctions, all from their smartphone. Thanks to the Brewie+ companion app, you’ll be able to remotely start or stop your current brew, and continuously monitor up to four batches of beer at a time.

Just like its predecessor, this home-brewing machine allows for a completely automated brewing process, and includes all key steps including mashing, sparging, boiling, hop adding, and cooling. But the Brewie team has also built upon its original machine and introduced a number of hardware improvements that promise to make for a “more satisfactory brewing experience.” For example, there are updated pumps, environment-neutral sensors, and a fully reconditioned electronic structure, all of which ought to make for a user-friendly and easily controllable brewing unit.

And when you’re finished brewing, the Brewie+ also offers cleaning programs so that you don’t have to waste precious time slaving over a sink and tidying up your workspace.

“While other units on the market boast higher capacities, the Brewie+ modestly serves both hardcore home brewers looking for something to implement their million recipes and the interested geeks looking for a new, lifelong hobby,” the team notes in a release.

The original Brewie set beer enthusiasts back $1,849, but pre-orders for this new model will actually be a bit less expensive. A five-gallon Brewie+ is available for pre-order for $1,799, which is $600 off its ultimate retail price. The brewing machine is also available in larger-capacity sizes, including the 20-gallon Quadruple Pack. That option will certainly be a bit more expensive — it’s currently available for pre-order for $6,599, which is still $3,000 off the retail price.

So if you’ve been looking for a new passion project to pursue, brewing your own beer at home may just be the way to go. And Brewie+ can certainly get you started on the right foot.