Brinno SHC500 is an inconspicuous digital peephole that records video

Why it matters to you The Brino SHC500 is a digital peephole that records what's happening on the other side of the door and gives you a much clearer view than your standard peephole.

You’re sitting on your couch watching TV when the doorbell rings. Before you answer the door, you want to get a look at the person standing there. You look through your front-door peephole, only to see a dark figure holding a box. You squint to see if the person is wearing a UPS uniform, but can’t tell through the tiny fish-eye view. Do you answer?

Camera company Brinno hopes to make that decision a whole lot easier with the new SHC500 peephole, which features clearer digital resolution and the ability to record who is standing in front of your door. The product is designed to eliminate the fish-eye distortion that causes problems for those trying to figure out who is standing there.

Brinno claims that it’s easy to install and use, and is cheaper and easier than installing a traditional home security system. It also offers higher-resolution imaging than a traditional home security camera.

The device has a 2.7-inch LCD screen that provides a clear image of visitors that everyone — from children to the elderly and even those with a visual or physical impairment — can use. The images captured through the peephole’s video functionality are stored in a digital log that has images and video clips. The process of sorting these images and videos is easy to tackle, as each image is time-stamped with the arrival time of a guest. You can then save these images on a micro SD card with up to 32GB. You can save and replay videos at the push of a button. The device also compensates for low-light situations, making it possible for users to see a clear image of who is at the door, even when it’s dark outside.

The Brinno SHC500 uses four AA batteries, which keep it powered for up to six months. There is no wiring or permanent installation necessary, so you can even use it in a dorm room or apartment and take it with you to your next residence without the headache of having to uninstall.

The SHC500 is available on Amazon for $180 or for $230 with an added knocking sensor, which triggers the device to automatically take a photo when someone knocks on the door.