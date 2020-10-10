Early Prime Day Deal: Save $100 on Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa

Amazon has let slip another huge sale in advance of Prime Day, which is running October 13 and October 14 this year after being postponed this summer. If you’re looking for wall-to-wall sound with Alexa functionality built right in, this $100-off deal on the Bose Home Speaker 500 is one of the best Prime Day deals out there.

At the sale price of $299, down from $399, the Bose Home Speaker 500 goes beyond any smart speaker out there. It offers built-in Alexa and Google Assistant functionality and lets you control devices just like a regular smart assistant would. Thanks to the array of eight noise-rejecting microphones lined around the exterior of the speaker, it can pick up your voice even when you’re jamming out to the Hamilton soundtrack at maximum volume — again.

You can play Spotify, Audible, and other services directly through the speaker. Thanks to the unique construction of the Bose Home 500, it will sound as though you have a whole-room audio system with only a single speaker. There’s even an LED screen on the front of the speaker that adds a bit of flair and can display things like album art.

If you or someone in your life is a music lover, this speaker makes a great gift. It’s also a fantastic pick for someone with a small home or room that wants the same experience as a full sound system. Tie the Bose Home Speaker 500 to a television or a video game system and watch the experience get even better than before. Give yourself the edge on those competitive PlayStation 5 launch titles by being able to listen out for your foe’s footsteps before they reach you.

The Home Speaker 500 takes everything you love about smart speakers and adds the sound quality people have come to expect from Bose products. It’s also one of the best Prime Day smart home deals so far. The deal isn’t likely to last beyond the last day of Prime Day, so if you’re interested in purchasing one of these for yourself, now is the time. There’s also a possibility it will sell out quickly given the depth of the discount.

