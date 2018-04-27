Canary and partners to donate security devices to first responders in May

Share

May has traditionally been the month in America when first responders are recognized for their bravery and service. Next month, security device manufacturer Canary is stepping up in a big way by partnering with State Farm Insurance and Verizon for a unique program to put its flagship security device, the Canary all-in-one, into the homes of policemen, firemen, and emergency medical staff (EMS) around the country.

The program will be launched via the SaluteFirstResponders.com donation hub where visitors can directly nominate deserving individuals and share their inspiring stories about acts of kindness and public service. Verizon comes into the picture with a unique Buy One, Donate One (BODO) promotion exclusive to Verizon retail and online stores. Throughout May, customers who purchase Canary products will not only get $50 off each device but will also generate a device to be donated to a first responder, up to 1,000 in total. The Canary all-in-one normally carries a retail cost of $169, bringing the price down to a cool $119 during May.

Canary and Verizon have named the nomination stories “salutes,” and will include photos, video, and social shares to promote the stories online. The 100 individual first responders with the most salutes will win a Canary device, while the most-saluted department will win 100 Canary devices. Canary will also donate another 50 security devices to 16 more highly saluted departments around the country.

Another level of the promotion will be hosted by State Farm, which will facilitate a series of donation events for first responders across the country, all designed to outfit entire departments with smart home security camera. This promotion is called “Protect the Protectors,” and has reached more than 50 cities across the U.S. since it was launched in 2016.

Together with State Farm, Canary has already put security devices in the hands of more than 10,000 first responders across the United States. Its ambitious goal in bringing back State Farm and adding Verizon is to double the number of donated devices to more than 20,000, just in the coming months of 2018.

“At Canary, we recognize that security and well-being is a true team effort, captained by the men and women who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe and [who] stand ready to respond at a moment’s notice,” said Bob Stohrer, chief marketing officer of Canary. “In partnership with State Farm and Verizon, we are doubling down on our efforts to recognize their contributions, donating Canary security devices to first responders and their families all across the U.S. this May.”

Promotions, events and honors will also occur during the month’s celebratory occasions for first responders, including International Firefighter’s Day (May 4), National Police Week (May 13-19) and National EMS Week (May 20-26).

Canary’s flagship device is among the most popular security platforms the company distributes. Its simple set-up, 1080p high-definition camera and 90-decibel alarm are augmented by real-time video streaming, high-quality audio recording, and a climate monitor that checks the temperature, humidity, and quality of the air.