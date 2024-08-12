Chamberlain MyQ: Upgrade to smart garage doors for just $28

If you want to upgrade to a smart garage but you don’t want to spend on a full overhaul, the easy and affordable solution is to install the Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control. It’s on sale from Amazon for $28 instead of $30, for a savings of $2. The 8% discount may not look like much, but it’s a nice bonus for a device that will extend your smart home setup to your garage. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so you should make your purchase quickly as you may as well get it for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control

The Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control is an easy-to-install device that will work with most brands of garage door openers from 1993 onwards. Once you’ve set it up, you’ll be able to open and close your garage door from anywhere using the myQ app on your smartphone. You can give up to three other people the ability to control your garage door, so other family members will be able to use it, and you’ll also be receiving real-time notifications whenever the garage door opens or closes, and when you forget to close it after leaving.

We tagged the Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control as a fantastic option for frequent Amazon shoppers in our list of the best smart garage door openers because it works with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery. This benefit, exclusive for Amazon Prime subscribers, will allow Amazon deliveries to be dropped off inside your garage instead of being left on your doorstep, where they’ll be exposed to porch pirates.

The Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control is an amazing smart home device that will upgrade your garage into a smart garage for a very cheap price of $28. That’s down by $2 from its regular price of $30 due to an 8% discount from Amazon. We highly recommend taking advantage of this chance at savings if you’re thinking about buying the device anyway. Add the Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control to your cart and complete the checkout process immediately — we assure you that you won’t regret it.