 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Chamberlain MyQ: Upgrade to smart garage doors for just $28

By
The Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES Smart Garage Control with its app.
Chamberlain

If you want to upgrade to a smart garage but you don’t want to spend on a full overhaul, the easy and affordable solution is to install the Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control. It’s on sale from Amazon for $28 instead of $30, for a savings of $2. The 8% discount may not look like much, but it’s a nice bonus for a device that will extend your smart home setup to your garage. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so you should make your purchase quickly as you may as well get it for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control

The Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control is an easy-to-install device that will work with most brands of garage door openers from 1993 onwards. Once you’ve set it up, you’ll be able to open and close your garage door from anywhere using the myQ app on your smartphone. You can give up to three other people the ability to control your garage door, so other family members will be able to use it, and you’ll also be receiving real-time notifications whenever the garage door opens or closes, and when you forget to close it after leaving.

We tagged the Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control as a fantastic option for frequent Amazon shoppers in our list of the best smart garage door openers because it works with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery. This benefit, exclusive for Amazon Prime subscribers, will allow Amazon deliveries to be dropped off inside your garage instead of being left on your doorstep, where they’ll be exposed to porch pirates.

The Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control is an amazing smart home device that will upgrade your garage into a smart garage for a very cheap price of $28. That’s down by $2 from its regular price of $30 due to an 8% discount from Amazon. We highly recommend taking advantage of this chance at savings if you’re thinking about buying the device anyway. Add the Chamberlain myQ-G0401-ES smart garage control to your cart and complete the checkout process immediately — we assure you that you won’t regret it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Unitree Go2: Through the power of innovation you, too, can have a robot companion
Unitree Go2 robot companion with owner

How many of you can say you own an AI-powered robot companion to do your bidding? More specifically, an intelligent robot dog from the likes of Unitree. Probably not many of you, we'd wager, but there is an opportunity to change that. In the spirit of technical innovation and industrial leadership, Unitree has returned to its glorious bionic robotics roots -- please welcome the Unitree Go2. Available in three variants: Air, Pro, and Edu, the Go2 has been dubbed a "new creature of embodied AI." It's the next generation of the brand's innovative robotics, equipped with 4D LiDAR upgrades, an advanced AI mode, improved endurance and battery life, and a newly enhanced intelligent side-follow system with better positioning accuracy. What does it all mean, and what can it do? We'll get to that.

For now, know there's a 5% discount on the Go2 Pro with or without the controller when you use code UR5OFF at checkout. That saves you $140 on the Go2 Pro without a controller, bringing the price to $2,660. Or save $152 on the Go2 Pro with a controller, bringing the price down to $2,898. The controller allows you to operate and manually adjust the system without a phone. Meanwhile, you can use your phone and mobile app to interact with the Go2 Pro if you don't have a controller.

Read more
How to factory reset the Mila Air Purifier
The Mila near a wall.

The Mila Air Purifier is designed to be up and running in minutes, and it doesn't require a lot of maintenance to keep it running without any hiccups. However, every so often, you may encounter an issue with your Mila, be it a connectivity hiccup or a problem with the fan not activating. While there are often troubleshooting steps you can take (such as checking the position of your air filter or restarting your phone), performing a factory reset is a last-ditch effort to correct the issue.

Read more
This indoor pizza oven deal cuts the price from $400 to $200, today only
The Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven with a pizza inside.

Pizza lovers who are on the hunt for affordable oven deals should set their sights on the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven, which is available with a 50% discount from Best Buy for an extremely limited time. From its original price of $400, it's down to only $200, but only for several hours more. You're going to miss this chance at $200 in savings for this pizza oven if you keep hesitating, so we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven
Do you always find yourself craving pizza, but you'd rather make your own at certain times than to always order a delivery? If you want an indoor pizza oven that's budget-friendly and easy to use, you can't go wrong with the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven. Designed for use in the kitchen with insulation technology for safety, its 12.5-inch square pizza stone is capable of making up to 12-inch pizzas of all styles, including Neapolitan and deep dish. This pizza oven can reach temperatures of up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can achieve a crispy crust and bubbling cheese whenever you cook.

Read more