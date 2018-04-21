Need a lift? Here are the best smart garage door openers

Share

Have you ever accidentally left your garage door open? You’re not alone. We’ve all done it from time to time, and it can sometimes have disastrous results.

A smart garage door opener can give you peace of mind, as it takes home automation into the garage and puts it to work on everyday issues. You no longer have to worry about rushing home to make sure you remembered to close the door. Most models will send you alerts in case you accidentally leave it open and allow you shut it from an app on your phone. These smart features can help improve garage security.

Many good smart garage door openers are retrofits, designed to upgrade your current garage opener instead of replacing it entirely. That’s good news for many garager owners, but it does come with a caveat: It only works on newer garage mechanisms. If your garage is more than, say, 10 to 15 years old, there’s a chance the smart device won’t be compatible. To find out, make sure you study the requirements before you buy.

Here are some of the top smart garage openers on the market.

Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 ($80)

The MyQ garage opener has been a popular choice for several years, and newer versions have only improved on the design, offering a compatible mainstream option for outfitting your current garage with smart technology.

There are three core abilities MyQ offers through its apps and devices: Opening the door, closing the door (no matter where you are), and creating customized alerts on the status of the garage door—whether it was left open, opened unexpectedly, and so on. This gives you the ability to schedule a garage door to close at a specific time during the day to make sure that it’s safely down no matter what.

You can also connect the opener to Google Assistant or IFTTT, but this requires a small $1 monthly fee. Fortunately, most homeowners should be able to install this model themselves, so there’s probably not going to be an installation fee.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Nexx NXG-100 ($100)

For a slightly higher price than the Chamberlain, this Nexx model provides several extra features that you might prefer. For example, you can “authorize” people to access your garage as necessary for maintenance while you are away from home (in addition to the other smart open/close/notification capabilities). There’s also a log you can consult to see how the garage door has been used. Nexx also offers voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant, but without any monthly fee associated with the cost.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Nova Smart Garage Door Controller ($100)

Nove is a smart garage door opener from Skylink. We caught a good look at it at CES 2018, and are quite impressed with the potential of this new model. It has innate compatibility with Amazon Alexa, excellent compatibility across garage systems, and also provides a handy little LED light for extra visibility. It can also tie in with smoke or carbon monoxide detectors and automatically open the garage door if those sensors detect a problem, so you at least have extra ventilation in the garage space.

Buy it now at:

Skylink

Gogogate 2 ($140)

The Gogogate 2 is one of the more expensive openers on our list, but it offers an excellent design and it’s packed full of features, like a wireless sensor specifically for sectional and/or tilt-based garage doors that helps add extra safety—plus temperature monitoring to help sense whether the garage is open or closed (or just how hot or cold it is, which could be useful for some garages). Access management, audio warning systems, and many types of remote alerts make this one of the most useful openers. Also note that you can buy versions for smart gate control as well.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

GoControl/Linear GD00Z-4 ($85)

The GoControl/Linear is a unique model that uses the Z-wave wireless communication standard. Z-wave is a bit older than the more common Wi-Fi connection, but it also offers the benefit of creating a separate (and usually more dependable) connection apart from your network. If your wireless network is already crowded or doesn’t offer a very high-quality connection out in the garage, this model may be a better choice for your home. It may also be a good pick if you already have Z-wave devices and want an opener that is compatible on the same frequency.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Asante Garage Door Opener with Camera ($149)

Asante adds a major security boost to its garage opener with a security cam that you can use to live stream footage of your garage any time you like. It comes with infrared technology for nighttime viewing and unlimited cloud storage for saving video. A separately sold sensor, however, is required for more in-depth information like receiving text messages when your garage is opened, which does add more to the cost. But if your garage contains a lot of stuff that you want to keep safe, this opener can be well worth the investment.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

GarageMate ($50)

If you’re searching for a simpler, more affordable smart garage door opener, give the GarageMate a try. It doesn’t have many extra features and the design is nothing to write home about, but it is cost-effective and very easy to install. The opener relies on Bluetooth instead of a Wi-Fi connection, which limits its app capabilities but makes for a more durable and reliable opener that can function even outside the range of your wireless network. It’s also worth noting that the GarageMate has Siri compatibility, if you prefer using it to one of the other voice assistants (both iOS and Android are supported, however).

Buy it now at:

Amazon