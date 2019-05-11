Digital Trends
Smart Home

Looking for a cheap tiny house? These ones cost less than $12K

Looking for a cheap tiny house? These ones cost less than $12,000

Erika Rawes
By

Some people like tiny houses because they offer freedom — not only financial freedom, but freedom from being tied downtown to a specific place, freedom from having to work all of the time to pay an expensive mortgage, or freedom of material possessions. Some tiny houses are mobile, and they allow the owner to travel and take their house along. Other tiny houses sit in on an existing property, and some even sit in backyards and serve as an office or guest house. Because of their smaller size, they can offer a money-saving alternative to building a larger structure.

Like any house, however, a tiny house can get pretty pricey. If you go for a tiny house that’s more like a mini-estate or a luxury retreat, it may end up costing you a fat wad of cash, which kind of defeats the purpose. The cost of a tiny home can range from less than $10,000 all the way up to $180,000 or higher, depending the size and options you choose.

We went in search of some of the cheapest tiny house options available, and we found five options that start at under $15,000. You can turn some of these structures into fully functioning homes, and others you can build into a backyard office, a man or woman cave, or a guest house. However, all of these options are exceptionally affordable when compared to most other tiny houses on the market.

Outdoor Living Today Studio 96-Square-Foot Backyard Structure

List Price: $7,626

cheap tiny houses house for sale walmart2

This little structure can serve as a shell for a separate office, guesthouse, or a backyard bar. It has paneled interior walls, pre-shingled roof panels, and two functional windows with screens. The shell takes about a weekend to build (two people can build it in about two or three days). If you add the living essentials like electricity, some insulation, and furniture, you can make this cheap little building into whatever you can imagine. Plus, you can buy it at Walmart, and you can get free freight shipping.

Buy one now from:

Outdoor Living Today SR812 Santa Rosa 96-Square-Foot Backyard Structure

List Price: $4,851

cheap tiny houses house for sale walmart

This is another creative tiny house idea you can use in the backyard for whatever your heart desires (a Star Wars memorabilia room, perhaps?). It’s similar to the above option in that it provides the materials for you to build into a shell structure. However, this structure has a deck porch, and you’ll likely need to do a bit more additional work to this one (i.e. the windows and roofing will need more work to make the structure livable). You’ll also need to add the extras like insulation and electrical to make it into a place you’ll want to hang out. But, considering you can buy it at Walmart for under $5,000 and get free freight shipping, it’s not a bad option for someone looking for a backyard DIY project.

Buy one now from:

Portable Day Cabin with Porch

List Price: $9,750

cheap tiny houses house for sale on etsy

This 200-square-foot cabin (10 feet by 20 feet) has a porch, new windows, a new door and 30-year roofing. It has 7-feet-tall sidewalls, and the peak of the structure stands 10-feet tall. You can wire the cabin for electrical, and add a biolet toilet and shower to make it into a guest house, office, or even a tiny home to live in. The builder can paint the structure your desired color. The porch, which is 6 feet by 20 feet is an extra $2,000 add-on though.

Buy one now from:

Cabin kit by My Modern Cabin

List Price: $4,997

cheap tiny houses house for sale on etsy 2

At 108-square-feet (12 feet by 9 feet), this cabin is the ideal size for a she shed, man cave, office, or guest house. It’s made of dried Norway spruce boards, and you get the floor joist, floor boards, roof boards, fascia boards included in the kit. Of course, you’ll need some additional materials to make this a functioning game room or backyard bar, but with a little imagination and some sweat equity, you can turn this into a pretty sweet backyard hangout spot.

Buy one now from:

Tiny House Gypsy Wagon Camper with Custom Luxury Vardo Caravan

List Price: $11,995

cheap tiny houses house for sale new jersey

The epitome of tiny, this structure is only 56-square-feet. Because it’s so small, it’s also lightweight enough to be pulled by most vehicles, so you can travel around with the tiny home. The house is built to order by a builder in New Jersey.

You can customize the home to your liking. However, the model (as shown) includes an aluminum roof, gunstock oak flooring, eight windows, a dutch door, full insulation, and a twin XL mattress. The ceiling height is roughly 6 feet 7 inches, and there is no bathroom, although you could add a composting toilet. The power is standard hook up with an integrated battery for the ceiling LED lights, USB ports, and a 12-volt socket for off-the-grid use. You could add solar panels as well. You can have even have AC, as well as a pump faucet running on a water storage tank.

Find out more information at:

Tiny House Listings

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Sleep like you’re in the Shire with these pre-made Hobbit homes
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Apple

Walmart sale cuts price of the latest-model Apple iPad 128GB

Last week we told you about great deals on the latest model 32GB iPad at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. This week we've noticed the savings are extending to every color option of the 128GB model on Walmart as well.
Posted By Ed Oswald
google-pixel-3a-xl-display
Mobile

Google Pixel 3a XL vs. OnePlus 6T: The contest for midrange mastery

You can get a lot of phone nowadays for around $500 and two of the best options are the Google Pixel 3a XL and the OnePlus 6T, but which one should you buy? Find out as we compare them in various categories to pick a winner.
Posted By Simon Hill
anti adblock killer heralds next stage in ad blocking arms race man reading using laptop
Smart Home

Be your most productive work-from-home self with the best office essentials

More and more people are working from home. From charging hubs to laptops, we have a quick list of the best home office essentials that can help you work smarter, not just harder. They will increase your office space and productivity.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Aaron Mamiit
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
tp link and kasa smart plug light switch dimmer deals by 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices on TP-Link and Kasa smart plugs, light switches, and dimmers

Smart homes get smarter when they manage additional electrical and electronic devices. TP-Link and its Kasa Smart brand slashed the prices on smart plugs, smart light switches, and smart dimmer switches.
Posted By Bruce Brown
morus zero low energy heat countertop dryer
News

In a hurry? Dry your clothes in just 15 minutes with this countertop dryer

The Morus Zero is a countertop-sized dryer that uses less than half the energy of traditional units. This Kickstarter device might just be the best dryer choice for small apartments.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Smart Home

Amazon retains text data on users even when audio recordings are deleted

Although you can delete your Amazon Echo audio history, Amazon still has text recordings of your conversations with the device — a fact that has raised concerns with many privacy advocates.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Apple Homepod
Smart Home

A new Home app, HomePod multi-user support coming during Apple’s WWDC

Among a host of other developer-centric announcements at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple plans to announce improvements to its smart home platform to make it much more useful and address some common user requests.
Posted By Ed Oswald
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

Which is better, the original Echo or the Echo Dot? We compare them

Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get, Amazon's Echo or Echo Dot? There are some big differences between the two, especially in size, sound, and cost.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

Best Buy drops the price of the Google Home Hub and throws in a free Mini

Best Buy added to its deal for the Google Home Hub, which now comes with a free Google Home Mini. Whether you are starting or adding to a Google Home smart home, this Best Buy deal is an attractive opportunity to acquire both for $99.
Posted By Bruce Brown
sony lf s50g smart speaker sale best buy
Deals

Best Buy drops a massive $150 discount on this Sony smart speaker

There's never been a better time to treat yourself to a smart speaker. That's because Best Buy has knocked $150 off the Google Assistant-driven Sony LF-S50G — sending the price plummeting down to a more affordable $50.
Posted By Josh Levenson
oral b electric toothbrush deals walmart
Deals

Save more than 60% on the Oral-B 6000 Electric Toothbrush at Walmart with rebate

Electric toothbrushes provide a far superior clean, but for a good one, you'll have to pay quite a bit. If you're not looking to break the bank on keeping your teeth in shape, Walmart currently has the Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries Electric…
Posted By Ed Oswald
the best wine apps according to a pro hello vino app 0001
Smart Home

Here are 5 of the best wine apps to get your juices flowing

No matter if you want to organize your wine collection, keep a tasting diary, make a wine buying wish list or pair the right wine with your meal, there's an app for that. The five best wine apps listed here have your needs covered.
Posted By Alina Bradford