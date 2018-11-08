Share

Cityrow made a name for itself in the fitness industry with its innovative interval cardio workouts that combine rowing time with time on the mat. These heart-pumping, calorie-blasting workouts promise to tone your body and improve your aerobic capacity. Now Cityrow is bringing this rowing experience home with the new Cityrow Go home rowing machine and companion iOS app.

The rowing experience takes the Cityrow Go rowing machine by WaterRower and pairs it with the new Cityrow Go iOS app. Users can stream video exercise sessions that are augmented by live workout data from the rower. The app saves progress from each class allowing users to set weekly goals and track their personal records.

The centerpiece of the Cityrow experience is the iOS app that brings the Cityrow classes to your living room. The app allows users to choose from a variety of classes taught by top instructors for New York City. Classes include both high-intensity interval training, rowing with mat work and rowing only exercises. Exercise sessions can last from 20 minutes up to 50 minutes.

Cityrow isn’t the only company looking to bring the gym experience home. Peloton introduced its connected fitness bike in 2017, and the concept took off. Peloton brings the gym experience to the home by incorporating a touchscreen screen into the handlebars of the bike. The screen is the gateway to live and on-demand classes taught by certified instructors. Instead of cycling alone in your house, Peloton users are cycling with other people through these virtual classes. Leaderboards and other social features add to the experience by allowing users to compare performances and compete against each other.

The Cityrow Go rower is available online from the Cityrow website and ships within two to three weeks, just in time for the holidays if you order right away. The rowing machine costs $1,395 and is easy to set up upon arrival. Once assembled, it stores vertically to save space. The companion app is available for free but requires a monthly subscription that costs $19 per month or $180 per year. At launch, the app is compatible with the iPhone and iPad and can be streamed to an Apple TV. An Android version will be coming soon.