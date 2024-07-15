Even though Amazon’s mega Prime Day doesn’t start until tomorrow, we’re already seeing some of the best Prime Day deals arriving early, including deals on electronics, smart home tech, and kitchen appliances. If you’ve been on the lookout for new coffee equipment, you can snap up some Prime Day coffee maker deals, including this cold brew maker. The DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker is 25% off today, meaning its normal price of $120 has been knocked down to $90 — so you could be fast brewing your own cold brew ready for warm summer mornings.

Why you should buy the DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker

Nominated as one of our picks for best cold brew coffee makers, what sets the DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker apart is its speed. Making cold brew is typically a process requiring patience, as you can leave your coffee brewing for between 12 and 24 hours. But with the DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker, you can have cold brew ready to drink in as little as ten minutes.

The coffee maker is vacuum powered and can prepare up to 40 ounces of cold brew at a time. You just add your ground coffee to the basket, choose your preferred settings, and let it brew. There’s a reasuable filter included so you can reduce waste from paper coffee filters, and there are three strength settings to let you dial in your preferred taste level. The cold brew coffee maker isn’t only for cold coffee though as you can also use it for your decaf coffees and even for loose leaf teas.

The DASH is designed to be easy to use even if you aren’t a coffee expert, as it has indicator lights showing you were you are in the brewing process and it doesn’t take up too much space on the counter. If you can’t go without your morning coffee but you’re looking to beat the heat this summer, or if you love grabbing a cup of cold brew before you head out the door but you don’t want to wait, then the DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker is a great option for an easy to use device for making tasty cold brew in a hurry.

The DASH is on sale for $90, down $30 from its usual price as part of early Prime Day deals.