 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Make coffee lightning fast: Dash Rapid Cold Brew Maker is $30 off

By
DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker
DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker

Even though Amazon’s mega Prime Day doesn’t start until tomorrow, we’re already seeing some of the best Prime Day deals arriving early, including deals on electronics, smart home tech, and kitchen appliances. If you’ve been on the lookout for new coffee equipment, you can snap up some Prime Day coffee maker deals, including this cold brew maker. The DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker is 25% off today, meaning its normal price of $120 has been knocked down to $90 — so you could be fast brewing your own cold brew ready for warm summer mornings.

Why you should buy the DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker

Nominated as one of our picks for best cold brew coffee makers, what sets the DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker apart is its speed. Making cold brew is typically a process requiring patience, as you can leave your coffee brewing for between 12 and 24 hours. But with the DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker, you can have cold brew ready to drink in as little as ten minutes.

The coffee maker is vacuum powered and can prepare up to 40 ounces of cold brew at a time. You just add your ground coffee to the basket, choose your preferred settings, and let it brew. There’s a reasuable filter included so you can reduce waste from paper coffee filters, and there are three strength settings to let you dial in your preferred taste level. The cold brew coffee maker isn’t only for cold coffee though as you can also use it for your decaf coffees and even for loose leaf teas.

The DASH is designed to be easy to use even if you aren’t a coffee expert, as it has indicator lights showing you were you are in the brewing process and it doesn’t take up too much space on the counter. If you can’t go without your morning coffee but you’re looking to beat the heat this summer, or if you love grabbing a cup of cold brew before you head out the door but you don’t want to wait, then the DASH Rapid Cold Brew Maker is a great option for an easy to use device for making tasty cold brew in a hurry.

The DASH is on sale for $90, down $30 from its usual price as part of early Prime Day deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Best Rad Power Bikes Prime Day deals: $500 off electric bikes
Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 3 Plus is a rugged, versatile utility e-bike suitable for many chores.

There are all kinds of e-bike deals that are available on Prime Day, but we highly recommend going for Rad Power Bikes Prime Day deals. The brand's electric bikes are an alternative form of transport will let you move around easily and quickly while preserving your stamina. If you're interested, we've rounded up our top picks among the best Prime Day deals for Rad Power Bikes, while highlighting our favorite among all of them, but you need to make a purchase as soon as possible because these discounts may not last until the end of the shopping event.
The best Rad Power Bikes Prime Day deal
Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus -- $1,099, was $1,599

The Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus is an electric fat tire bike that's ready to go on any adventure with you. It's powered by a semi-integrated battery with an LED display so you can monitor how much juice is left to power its geared hub motor that will let you climb inclines and speed through straights. The electric bike also features a durable front-suspension fork that will allow it to sail through any terrain, while its hydraulic disc brakes will provide reliable stopping power in any weather. If you'll be riding the Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus at night or in low visibility conditions, you'll be seen with the reflective striping on the tire sidewalls, the LED headlight, and the brake light indicator.

Read more
Prime Day portable power station deals: generators under $100
Camper using Yoshino BT4000 SST power station to cook

With the arrival of this year's Prime Day deals, most families will be taking advantage of discounts on expensive necessities. That includes stuff you may have put off the rest of the year, like a portable generator. We've collected the best deals we can find on portable power stations, which include Jackery Prime Day deals, BLUETTI and more.
Best Prime Day portable power station deals

If you're thinking about buying from this year's Prime Day portable power station deals, you're going to have to hurry because stocks may already be running out, especially for some of the more popular models. That's because they don't come cheap, so shoppers will always be on the lookout for potential savings when buying them. It won't be a good idea to wait until the last minute of Prime Day before completing your purchase of a portable power station, so push forward with the transaction right now.

Read more
Prime Day power tool deals: DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, more
Connecting a hose to the DeWalt cordless pressure washer.

As you're shopping Prime Day deals, you're likely finding a lot of things to entertain yourself with. You might have picked up a Prime Day TV deal, for example, or even gotten a Prime Day tablet deal. But sometimes there is pleasure in getting busy and getting the work done. Or, you might need some tools to help you set up something you bought. In any event, these are the Prime Day power tool deals, including sets of tools, that we're really liking. They're organized by brand, so find the brand you already have batteries for in the lists below or — if you're a new battery-powered power tool user — pick out a brand to get started with based on what you like below.

Best Prime Day DeWalt power tool deals

Read more