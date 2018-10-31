Digital Trends
Smart Home

Google Home enhances Disney storytimes with sound effects and music

Clayton Moore
By

Little Golden Books were awesome, no matter what age you are now, and now Disney is bringing a little of that magic to life with a new feature for Google Home that brings story time to life. You might not be surprised to hear that Google Home can read out loud to your kids, but it also turns out that Google is augmenting the real-life story time between parents and kids by adding sound effects and soundtracks to a series of Disney’s read-along books.

Employing its on-board A.I., Google Home will use its voice recognition technology to augment the reading of a dozen or so supported books. Parents (or kids, for that matter) just have to command the smart speaker, “Hey Google, let’s read along with Disney,” and the Home speaker will recognize the book and spring into action as the text is read out loud.

For those who know and love these stories, it’s a neat way to bring a story to life. Users might hear the tick-tock of Peter Pan’s crocodile during Peter Pan, the sounds of carolers in Mickey’s Christmas Carol, a Target exclusive, or the strumming of a mariachi guitar in Coco.

If the reader skips ahead or goes backward in the book, Google Home will also recognize that change and seamlessly adjust to match the story. If the user pauses (when kids chime in during story time, or want to skip to their favorite part, as kids are wont to do) ambient music will play until the user begins reading again. This adds a degree of flexibility for busy parents who are trying to make time to spend with their kids, not to mention an added special effect for that 200th reading of Jack Jack Attack.

It might seem like just another way for technology to replace tradition but the intuitive nature of Google’s A.I. in this feature makes it more than just a special effect. It’s a lot more interesting than Amazon’s Alexa skill for Disney Stories, which only replaces real-life story time with an automated narration.

The newly upgraded Little Golden Books go on sale this week alongside Google Home devices in stores like Walmart, Target and Barnes & Noble.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The new iPad Pro is here, and it adds the best of the iPhone to the tablet
hive view outdoor smart security camera render right angle insitu on white wood panelling copy
Smart Home

Hive takes it outside with weatherproof live feed HD security camera

Centrica Hive smart home security camera combines easy installation and 24/7 detection. Equipped with infrared vision, the Hive View Outdoor camera automatically records video and sends alerts when it detects motion, sound, or people.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
august locks alexa google assistant halloween tricks augustlap
Smart Home

August locks now have Alexa, Google Assistant Halloween tricks

This Halloween, there are sure to be a lot masked faced showing up at your door. When they arrive, you can be ready for them thanks to some new integrations for Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT in August's line of smart locks.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple October 2018 Event Coverage

We've seen three new iPhones and an Apple Watch from Apple this year, but the company has one more event left before 2018 comes to a close. On October 30 in Brooklyn, New York City, Apple will take the wraps off new devices, heavily rumored…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Ring Video Doorbell Pro review
Smart Home

Ring Video Doorbell buying guide: Which is best for you?

Which Ring video doorbell should you buy? Ring has four video doorbells for smart home security, and they all look pretty similar. We compare specs, features, and installation requirements to see which model is best for you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
huawei ai speaker china apple homepod huaweiai
Smart Home

Huawei’s new A.I. speaker looks an awful lot like the Apple HomePod

In China this week, the company revealed its newest smart speaker, the Huawei A.I. Speaker. It happens to bear a striking resemblance to another popular smart speaker: the Apple HomePod.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
sense home energy monitor review feature
Smart Home

Sky-high electricity bill? Four ways to measure home energy consumption

Want to measure the amount of energy and electricity your house uses? We have the best ways to do it, from meters to apps, depending on how much time and effort you want to put into it.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Tyler Lacoma
smarterware smart tupperware ovie fridge 1
Smart Home

This subreddit can figure out everything about you by looking in your fridge

The food you eat (and how you store it) says a lot about you. A new subreddit called Fridge Detectives guesses who you are, what you do, and even where you live based on the contents of your refrigerator.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
lg double wall oven combi walloven blackstainless
Smart Home

LG’s new nuclear-hot ovens offer some of the fastest cooking times ever

LG is expanding its growing line of smart kitchen appliances with two new smart ovens that are twice as fast as conventional ovens, work with digital assistants, and are equipped with Innit and SideChef.
Posted By Clayton Moore
crunchcup kickstarter cereal on the go lifestyle 2
Smart Home

Rushing out the door just got faster — CrunchCup lets you eat cereal on the go

If you love cereal but don't have time to sit down in the morning for breakfast, there's a Kickstarter that could solve all of your problems. CrunchCup makes it possible to take your cereal with you without any mess.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715
Smart Home

In the market for an Instant Pot? These are the four best

Instant Pots are perfect for people who don't have the kitchen space to store all kinds of appliances, minimalists who want to keep their homes lean and mean, and home cooks who love versatility in the kitchen.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes
opal nugget ice maker side water tank accessory
Smart Home

This chill kitchen gadget has a sidekick that makes thrice the chewable ice

The Opal Water Side Tank provides major expansion to the ice making capabilities of the Opal Nugget Ice Maker. It provides you with three times the ice, and will be available in May 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Let Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant spook you on Halloween

Need help with a last-minute costume idea? Want to listen to spooky music or a scary book? Here are the best Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Halloween tips and tricks for your Halloween party, decorations, games, and more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma