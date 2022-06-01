 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Emerging Tech
  4. News

Dyson lifts lid on ‘top secret’ project

By

Dyson recently revealed a “top secret” project it’s been working on that involves robots for household chores.

While it already has some robotics experience thanks to its 360 Heurist robovac, the British company says it’s planning to deploy new engineering teams in the U.K. and Singapore tasked with developing a range of domestic robots.

Jake Dyson, son of the company’s founder, James Dyson, touched on the firm’s roadmap in a video (below) shot at its base in the Wiltshire countryside about 70 miles west of London.

Although he described the robotics project as top secret, Dyson acknowledged that for the company to attract top engineers — it’s aiming to hire 700 in all — it needed to lift the lid on its ambitions in the increasingly competitive sector.

So the video offers a glimpse of several of the household robots in development. There’s one clutching a dinner plate and another handling a soft toy. Admittedly, such efforts hardly seem groundbreaking, but the inclusion in the video of some pixellated footage suggests the company would rather keep its best work out of sight for now.

During a tour of one of the company’s current robot-focused facilities, Dyson takes us into “the arm room” and “the perception lab,” where several engineers offer a few words about their work.

“We’ve trying to achieve something that’s very very complex that no one has achieved so far,” one engineer says. Comments like that suggest Dyson has its work cut out, but if it can pull it off and come up with genuinely useful robots capable of efficiently performing a range of household tasks, the rewards could be huge.

What it doesn’t want is a repeat of the difficulties it experienced with its proposed electric car, a project that it unveiled in 2017 but abandoned two years later after spending an estimated $3 billion. James Dyson said at the time that his team had built a “fantastic” electric car but that the company had decided to end its development because it was “not commercially viable.”

The field of robotics clearly presents a different kind of challenge, but with Dyson having the advantage of being able to apply its existing research to the development of new household devices, it appears to have a more realistic chance of making tangible progress with its latest endeavor.

Editors' Recommendations

All the new tech that blew our reviewers away in May 2022

USB cable sticking out of the Arctis Nova Pro headset.

It’s been 10 years since SpaceX completed a key mission

SpaceX's Dragon capsule approaching the ISS.

SpaceX Starship flight kept waiting yet again by FAA

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy booster.

How to control all your PC fans using Fan Control

The Cooler Master Mf120 Halo White Edition RGB fans installed inside a PC case.

Destiny 2: How to unlock the Jötunn Catalyst

The Destiny 2 Exotic fusion rifle Jötunn up close, with stats in view.

What’s new on Hulu in June and what’s leaving soon

Mabel, Charles, & Oliver look shocked in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

The best Google Pixel 5a screen protectors

Google Pixel 5a with screen on.

June 2022 movie guide: Jurassic World set to conquer

A half dozen humans stare at something offscreen in Jurassic World: Dominion.

How to split your screen in Windows 10

4 Macs that could launch at WWDC (and one that won’t)

Blue MacBook Air concept image.

5 simple reasons the Apple Watch Series 7 stays on my wrist

Apple Watch Series 7 sitting on top of an iPhone 13 Pro.

Best HP laptop deals for June 2022

A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Google’s Pixel 7 turns up for sale, but you can’t buy it

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera layout