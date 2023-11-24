If you’re shopping for a portable power station on Black Friday, you’re no doubt tempted by any number of cut-rate models from imitation brands that look suspiciously similar to those from stalwarts like Anker, EcoFlow, and Jackery. We’ve had dozens of power stations pass through the doors at Digital Trends, and I can’t recommend rolling the dice on a brand whose name looks like a cat walked on a keyboard. Some of the worst have started malfunctioning within a year. No matter how much you “saved,” that’s not a deal, especially when you may be relying on it in an emergency.

Let me instead recommend the EcoFlow River 2, which today is , down from the usual price of $289. At that price, there is no reason to go with an imitator. We reviewed the larger EcoFlow River 2 Pro in April, but its little brother shares many of its best traits, including a slick app, fast charging, and durable lithium-iron-phosphate cells that are rated to survive 3,000 discharge cycles. No wonder EcoFlow offers a five-year warranty when most other manufacturers offer two.

With 256 watt hours on tap, a power station in this class is the ideal size to power your gadgets through a power outage or weekend camping trip. You could, for instance, charge a standard iPhone 15 from zero to 100% … 20 times. With up to 300 watts of output through the two AC outlets, you can also power a surprising number of household appliances, though you’ll want to do that sparingly. Your 65-inch TV will run just fine … for about two hours. Your family will be displeased if they can’t charge their phones because you tried to watch Avatar: The Way of Water.

Some of our other favorite manufacturers are also having sales today, but we picked the River 2 for a reason. The offers up to 600W of output for just $198, which looks tempting, but we’d place more value on the extended warranty of the EcoFlow. You don’t really need 600W output from a battery this small – it would only last 26 minutes at that output. Anker also offers the , and it also has a five-year warranty, but you’re paying more money for less output. Both competitors also weigh more than the 7.7-pound River 2 – that’s less than a gallon of milk.

So invest in a box you’ll be glad to have when the grid goes down, and leave the generic brands for cable ties and toilet paper.

