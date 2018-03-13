Eureka debuts three new vacuums to help you keep your home spotless

Keeping your home spotless isn’t always an easy task, but here to make things just a little simpler for you is Eureka. The floor care brand has now launched a new generation of vacuum cleaners that promise to deliver the “deepest cleaning with the most value” for its customers, and they’re making their debut at the 2018 International Home + Housewares Show (IHHS) in Chicago.

The new lineup includes the Eureka PowerPlush Lightweight Cordless and a two-model series; the Eureka PowerSpeed Turbo Spotlight, and the Eureka PowerSpeed Turbo Spotlight with Swivel Plus. But regardless of which vacuum you choose, you should have a machine that is powerful, easy to maneuver, and loaded with features and accessories to make tidying up a cakewalk.

The Eureka PowerPlush Lightweight Cordless vacuum may be smaller than its siblings, but it still promises full-sized cleaning power as well as a soft brushroll that is optimized for hard floors. That said, the vacuum is also capable of cleaning a wide variety of surfaces, so you can take it from your carpet to your wood floors seamlessly.

The Eureka PowerSpeed Turbo Spotlight, on the other hand, promises to be a premium vacuum with a series of premium features. For example, there’s the new LED Headlight, which illuminates tough-to-see spots, as well as a pet Turbo Brush. There’s also the Eureka PowerSpeed Turbo Spotlight with Swivel Plus, which boasts everything the Spotlight does, including a swivel steering nozzle that is meant to take you under and around furniture with ease.

“Almost everyone can recall having had a Eureka vacuum in their home, yet after more than 100 years of innovation, we are just getting started,” said Ting Ting Cheng, vice president at Midea America. “We are innovating in technology and design like never before to bring consumers products that are powerful, multi-purpose, and affordable to fit every lifestyle.”

Both of the Eureka PowerSpeed Turbo Spotlight vacuums are available now on Amazon, while the Eureka PowerPlush Lightweight Cordless will appear on digital shelves in April. Come May, you’ll also be able to check out these vacuums at Walmart stores as well as via Walmart.com.