French fitness model and blogger killed by exploding whipped cream canister

Why it matters to you Danger can come from the most unexpected places. Consumers should be careful around potentially faulty devices.

Whipped cream canisters might be great for easily making fresh homemade desserts, but owners should be extra careful while operating. French fitness model and blogger Rebecca Burger was killed last weekend after one of the pressurized canisters exploded during use.

The announcement was made on social media Wednesday by her family, warning others of the potential risks of defective whipped cream dispensers. The image posted on her Instagram page includes a caption that reads, “Here’s an example of the cartridge/siphon for whipped cream that exploded and struck Rebecca’s chest, killing her. Take note: The cartridge that caused her death was sealed. Do not use this type of device in your home! Tens of thousands of these appliances are still in circulation.”

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N’utilisez pas ce genre d’ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d’appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Burger was 33 when the incident occurred. French authorities told 20 Minutes (via The Washington Post) that she suffered cardiac arrest in her home on Saturday. Firefighters at the scene were able to revive her heartbeat, but she was unconscious when she arrived at the hospital. She passed away the next day.

The whipped cream dispenser at fault uses nitrous oxide canisters. When inserted correctly, a pin pierces the canister, releasing the gas and pressurizing the cream container.

Injuries from similar dispensers are not entirely uncommon. In 2014, a news release by the French economy ministry urged people to be cautious when using these cream dispensers. The statement reads, “Since 2010, several models of kitchen siphons, also called cream siphons, have turned out to be dangerous and led to home accidents.”

ArdTime, the company that developed the faulty whipped cream dispenser has been recalled due to reports that the plastic head could explode and fly off. Its website features a prominent message about the recall.

Officials have opened an investigation into Burger’s death.