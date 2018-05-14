The F8 cordless vacuum cleaner from Xiaomi is coming to the U.S.

Share

Cleaning your home doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. At least, not if Roidmi has anything to do about it. A subsidiary of Chinese technology giant Xiaomi, Roidmi recently debuted its new cordless vacuum cleaner, known simply as the F8. The cordless vacuum cleaner promises a similar performance to the Dyson V8 vacuum, but with a significantly lower price tag of $259.

Soon making its debut on Indiegogo, the F8 has already undergone one successful round of crowdfunding in China on Xiaomi’s own fundraising website. In 30 days, the vacuum managed to raise around $2.8 million from over 12,200 backers. And now, about a month after beginning to ship units in China, Roidmi is looking to bring its vacuum to the United States.

With a motor that boasts up to 100,000 rpm, this cordless vacuum purports to pack quite the punch. The F8 promises 115 watts of suction power, with the 74WH battery will give you 55 minutes of cleaning time on a full charge (though if you want to kick things into turbo mode, you’ll get only 10 minutes of action). The Roidmi F8 weighs in at just over three pounds for a rather effortless clean, and thanks to an LED backlight, you’ll be able to see into even the most dimly lit corners.

Thanks to the multi-level cyclone duct system, the F8 claims to collect dust efficiently and effectively. With a digital motor capable of generating up to 18.5KPa of centrifugal air pressure, you should be able to quickly remove dust from any surface. And thanks to the built-in roller brush with its own independent motor, you’ll be able to pick up dust, hair, and dirt stuck in the small cracks of your floor or in your carpet. With two types of roller brushes, you’ll be able to switch between hardwood and softer surfaces quite quickly.

And not only does the F8 claim to clean your home, it apparently helps to purify it as well. This vacuum boasts a four-layer filtration system that promises long-lasting suction power. And once dirt and debris are collected by the machine, the F8 doesn’t simply spit this dust back out — rather, the filter purports to expel cleaner air into your home as you vacuum.

Of course, as with any crowdfunding project, you should take all of the F8’s claims with a hefty grain of salt. That said, we’ll keep you posted when the vacuum launches on Indiegogo.