Why is my Roomba side brush not spinning?

Keyan Riddick
By

Roombas are great pieces of tech that save you time and do a monotonous task for you. They may do it better than you would in some cases. But, as with all smart devices, they may malfunction. Today, we're covering what to do if the side brush on your Roomba stops spinning.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Screwdriver

  • Oil lube

  • Roomba

iRobot Roomba i6 (6150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum - Light Silver

How to clean the side brush on a Roomba

The side brush is on all Roombas and helps sweep dirt, dust, and hair into the vacuum's suction. However, that same dirt and dust may stop it from being trapped under the unit. Side brushes also can get old and go wrong, so we'll discuss what to do in each situation. Grab your Roomba, and let's dive into it.

Step 1: Clean dirt from the brush.

The first and most common action that you'll have to do is clean the dirt from the brush. Next, you'll have to remove the brush using the screws underneath it. Then, remove all the dirt in and around the side brush.

Step 2: Clean dirt from the gearbox and motor compartment.

Unscrew the back part of the Roomba and unscrew the side brush along with all visible screws. From there, you will clean out all the dirt and dust you see.

Step 3: Lubricate the brush.

While you have access to all components, take this time to lubricate the side brush module with oil. When the brush gets old, it can stick more and more due to rusting. Once you're finished, reassemble your Roomba.

Step 4: Replace the brush.

After cleaning and lubricating, if your brush still isn't spinning you'll need to replace it. For most Roomba models, iHome either includes an extra replacement brush, or you can order one from the company.

However, it's possible for the wear and tear to be too much or the brush to be physically damaged, which is another reason why you'd replace it.

Step 5: Replace the Roomba.

If the brush still doesn't work after replacing it, there are a couple of things that could be wrong, including an issue with the robot vac's motherboard or battery. Though these things likely affect your entire Roomba, you should look into either having iHome replace it or buying another one.

FAQ

How do I fix my Roomba brushes not spinning? To fix your Roomba's side brushes that are not spinning, look into either cleaning, lubricating, or replacing them. Unfortunately, maintenance is something that will commonly occur with smart vacuums.

How do I fix my Roomba brush? If your Roomba's side brush is physically damaged, you'll have to replace it. Luckily iHome includes an extra brush with some Roomba models, or you can order one from the company.

How often should you replace a Roomba side brush? It would be best to look into cleaning the side brush (depending on usage) about every other week. You will likely need or want to replace the side brush every 6 to 12 months to ensure the vacuum's efficiency.

As you'll find out, you have to perform some maintenance on your Roomba every now and then. For example, cleaning it regularly and replacing parts as needed can help to extend the lifespan of your smart vacuum. Even if you need to replace parts, it's much more affordable than buying another Roomba.

