The Flo by Moen can detect leaks as slow as one drop per minute

Patrick Hearn
A small leak can go undetected for weeks — sometimes even months — before the effects are noticed. By the time you become aware of a leak, it may have caused thousands of dollars of damage. To address this problem, Moen has partnered with Flo Technologies to create the Flo by Moen — a water leak sensor that attaches directly to a home’s water supply system and monitors for leaks, water pressure, and water flow within that system. With this new product, Moen and Flo Technologies hope to help homeowners prevent water damage and unnecessary water waste.

The Flo by Moen connects to the home’s Wi-Fi network and then to the smartphone app. The proprietary A.I. then “learns” a home’s normal usage. In other words, the system will recognize whether your family tends to bathe in the morning or at night, when laundry is usually done, and other day-to-day tasks. It uses this information to track potential leaks, some as small as one drop per minute.

The Flo by Moen will alert you via the smartphone app if it detects a leak, and it can be set to automatically shut off the home’s water supply to prevent catastrophic damage in the event of a major leak.

“By plugging water into the cloud, we can enhance people’s daily interactions with water while conserving our most precious resource. Through partnerships like this, we’re continuing to invest in innovation at a rapid pace, to lead to smart water revolution,” says Mark-Hans Richer, senior vice president and chief marketing and innovation officer of Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group, Moen’s parent company.

While there are other water-monitoring systems on the market, none use the same type of artificial intelligence to learn a family’s habits. The Flo by Moen guarantees a lot of uptime, as well. Because it is connected to Wi-Fi, the only time the system will stop monitoring your water usage is when the Wi-Fi is down, such as during a major storm — a time when you aren’t likely to use a lot of water anyway.

The Flo by Moen features an easy-to-install nozzle and sensor that connect directly to the pipes in your water system. As long as it is within reach of a power supply and a Wi-Fi connection, you will have real-time access to your home’s water usage.

