Flow tracks pollutant levels in the air to help you breathe easier

In this day and age, air pollution is pretty much unavoidable in many cities around the world. In fact, 92 percent of the world’s population is breathing substandard air, according to the World Health Organization. Instead of resigning yourself to harmful pollutants and throat irritation, you can carry around a device that measures exactly what you’re breathing. Flow is a smart air quality tracker that keeps tabs on some of the pollutants that are among the most harmful to human health: particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and volatile organic compounds (chemicals commonly found in homes and indoor spaces). You can pre-order the device for $139, and the company promises delivery no later than June 2018.

Flow breathes what users are breathing, then uses AI-driven algorithms to analyze the crowdsourced street-level data and create a map outlining air quality conditions around your city. Air quality can change drastically from one day to the next, or even from one hour to the next. That’s because the level of pollutants in the air is fluid over time and space. By keeping an eye on air quality levels, Flow can help you alter your routine to avoid exposure to pollutants that could be detrimental to your health.

Created by environmental tech company Plume Labs, Flow was designed to be user-friendly. The companion app offers one-touch access to immediate exposure feedback, so all the information you want is right there on the screen when you need it. The device is brushed-steel and has a handle, so you won’t mind attaching it to your bag or to your person as a wearable device. It’s small and lightweight enough to be inconspicuous when you’re out and about, and it will fit neatly in your backpack or purse when not in use. The device also comes with a charging dock, so you can charge it when you’re at home. A single charge delivers up to 30 hours of continuous usage.

“At a time of crisis when the environmental agenda is under question, Flow can help citizens take their environmental health into their own hands, said Romain Lacombe, CEO and founder of Plume Labs. “With personal sensors, actionable advice, and crowdsourced data, we can arm people and communities with the tools to tackle the dramatic urban air pollution crisis – and help all of us find clean air, together.”