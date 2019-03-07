Digital Trends
Fromaggio lets you become a cheese-making machine in your own kitchen

AJ Dellinger
There are very few foods and meals that aren’t made better with a bit of cheese. If you’re a cheese enthusiast who can spend hours in the cheese aisle picking out your favorites, then Fromaggio just might be the tool that you need in your kitchen. It’s a smart, automated cheesemaker launching on Kickstarter that will fit right on your kitchen counter and allow you to produce your favorite types of cheeses in a healthy, natural, and affordable way.

Making cheese may seem like an intimidating process, especially if you’ve seen the industrial equipment that is usually made to mass produce the stuff, but Fromaggio is designed to take all of your worries away. Using the appliance is about as simple as can be. All you have to do is pour in milk, culture, and rennet. From there, you select the setting you want. There are defaults for different types of cheeses, or you can play around and set your own. After that, the machine does the work for you.

Through the cheesemaking process, Fromaggio heats up the milk, mixes and cuts the curd, drains the whey, and presses the final product. When it’s done, you’ll have the perfect block of cheese, either in hard or soft form depending on your settings. It can make ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, and a number of others. If you feel like venturing outside of cheeses, Fromaggio can also be used to make things like yogurt, tofu, and others. The process can take as little as 30 minutes to as long as 48 hours depending on what you’re making. But no matter what it is, you’ll be able to set it, forget it, and come back to something delicious.

“When I returned to the U.S. after living in France for many years, I asked myself, ‘Why don’t we have easy access to wonderfully delicious, affordable, healthy cheese?’ Now everyone will. When people try the homemade cheese that Fromaggio makes, many realize that they are actually eating real cheese for the first time,” creator Glen Feder said in a statement. “Fromaggio is sleek and easily fits on a kitchen countertop and can make any type of cheese. The process for making all cheese is quite similar — it is primarily the ingredients and timing that change depending on the cheese.”

Fromaggio is launching on Kickstarter and has already surpassed its fundraising goal. The device is available to early bird backers for $299 and is expected to be delivered by March 2020. Of course, with crowdfunding campaigns there are no guarantees, so be careful.

