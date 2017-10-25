GE Appliances aims to make customer care less of a nightmare

Why it matters to you GE Appliances wants to prove that dealing with customer care doesn't have to be a chore.

Contacting customer service doesn’t have to feel like a punishment, and here to prove that to be the case is GE Appliances. Now that the company has introduced Connected Support, powered by PlumChoice, you’ll actually receive support when you call into a customer support center. And better still, it doesn’t matter if you place your call at 10 a.m. or 10 p.m. — you’ll be able to receive the assistance you need and deserve.

While more and more of our appliances are becoming “smart” these days, that certainly doesn’t mean they’re infallible. Indeed, the more advanced our tools become, the more difficult they can be to operate.

“Time is precious for our owners, and they shouldn’t have to wait to get the support they need to get the most out of their connected appliances,” said Shawn Stover, general manager of cross product, parts, and connected home at GE Appliances.

“Connected Support, powered by PlumChoice, provides them access to a real human with expertise in everything from minor connectivity issues to complex connections between multiple devices. It’s all part of our commitment to put owners at the center of everything we do.”

GE’s line of connected appliance spans quite the range, with everything from ranges to washing machines to air conditioners. And with such a plethora of offerings, it’s no wonder that there are also a plethora of questions. Indeed, GE notes, today’s customers expect “seamless product integrations,” which often requires “exceptional support and service” when those integrations go awry.

With GE Appliances’ Connected Support, you’ll be able to find someone to help you online or via phone from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. And on the weekends, you’ll be able to reach help from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST, even on major U.S. holidays. And moving forward, the company has plans to offer real-time web chat support too, providing customers with yet another lifeline of information.

In order to get in touch with Connected Support, you can call 800-220-6899 or 1-800-GECARES, or email connected@help.geappliances.com. So the next time your dishwasher stops talking to you or your microwave stops spinning, don’t needlessly spin your wheels — just get an expert to weigh in.