GE adds a cubic foot with high-capacity French door refrigerator

GE Appliances’s latest French door refrigerator is all about interior space, stressing high capacity in the value-priced appliance.

According to GE, the GE ENERGY STAR 25.6-cubic foot French door frig, which has an expected $2,400 retail price, has one cubic foot greater capacity than comparable refrigerators priced from $951 to $2,500 from other leading brands including Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool.

Need room for an extra 50 soda cans or a cubic-foot container with 64 sliced-up oranges for team practice? According to GE, those are just two examples of what the extra cubic foot can hold in the new fridge.

The three-door appliance has open shelves so you can easily slide in an extra large pizza box or party tray. Adjustable shelves let you make room for a fat watermelon, and door bins can be configured to fit tall containers. There are two humidity-controlled cabinet drawers for meat and produce and a full-width deli drawer.

The 8.1-cubic foot bottom drawer freezer has two storage baskets. Interior lights for both refrigerator and freezer sections use white LED bulbs.

“If you want more flexibility in your refrigerator, we have the answer,” said Lee Lagomarcino, GE Appliances marketing director for refrigeration products. “More room can mean less food waste because you can actually see what’s inside your fridge before it spoils, or maybe you’ve wanted to stock up when items go on sale and now you can. At some point we’ve all wished for more room and this unit was designed to solve that problem.”

GE doesn’t restrict your preference for color or water and ice dispensing. You can choose from nine options with the new GE French door model based on exterior finish and water and ice dispenser location:

Fridges with external dispensers in black stainless, black slate, stainless steel, or slate

Fridges with internal dispensers in stainless steel, slate, black, or white

Fridges without dispensers in stainless steel

Water filtration for models with dispensers filter contaminants and trace chemicals from water and ice. According to GE, the filters remove 98 percent of ibuprofen, atenolol, fluoxetine, progesterone, and trimethoprim. GE also adds a note that just because their filters can remove them, that doesn’t mean everyone’s water contains those chemicals.