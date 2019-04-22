Digital Trends
Amazon Echo Show and Google Home Hub get huge price cuts

Bruce Brown
If you act today, you can get a fantastic deal on the first-generation Amazon Echo Show or the current generation Google Home Hub smart displays. The Echo Show works with Amazon Alexa voice commands, and the Google Home Hub listens to Google Assistant. The Echo Show deal is for one day only or until stock runs out on Woot.com.  The Google Home Hub deal on Rakuten lasts until April 23 at 11:50 p.m. PT.

We’ve found the best discounts we’ve ever seen on the Google Home Hub and the earlier version Echo Show. Depending on whether your digital assistant of choice is Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you can save from $71 to $140 with these two deals.

Google Home Hub — $71 off

woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 9 900x600 c
There isn’t a second-generation Google Home Hub, at least not yet. The Google Assistant-compatible smart display has a 7-inch touchscreen, and the case is in your choice of charcoal or chalk color. You can watch YouTube and other streaming video content on the Home Hub, though the small display isn’t intended for lengthy viewing sessions.

There is no camera on the Google Home Hub; some people prefer privacy while others miss the ability to hold two-way video calls. Setup is extremely easy using the Google Home mobile app on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Normally priced at $150, the Google Home Hub is on sale for $87 on Rakuten, a free membership buying site. If you add the discount code SAVE15, however, the price drops another 15%, so your final price will be just $79. Shipping is free. Chances are pretty good new model smart displays are coming from Google, although they may use the Nest brand name. If you want a smart display now, however, the $79 price with the discount code is the lowest we’ve seen, so jump on this great opportunity to take advantage of this awesome price.

Amazon Echo Show – First Generation — $140 off

1 of 2
extreme price cuts on google home hub and first gen echo show amazon generation 900x600
extreme price cuts on google home hub and first gen echo show amazon generation white 900x600

The first-generation Echo Show on sale today on Woot is smaller than the newer model. The first-gen smart display had speakers in front rather than on the sides, and the case is all plastic. The current Echo show has a fabric covering.

The most significant difference between the two generations is the first version had a 7-inch display positioned above the front speakers. The new model display is 10.1-inches diagonal, has more pixels, and is rated 1,280 by 800 with 720p HD video. If you watch a lot of videos, you’ll be more comfortable watching the new model.

Performance-wise, the two versions are the same — there’s nothing you can do with the newer Echo Show that you can’t do with the original model. Therefore, since the one-day sale of the first-generation Echo Show is $140 less than the newer model, you’ll save a lot of money with this deal.

Originally sold for $230, the first-generation Amazon Echo Show is on sale today only on Woot in either black or white for $90. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members because Amazon owns Woot. If you’re looking for an Alexa-compatible smart display and want to get in at the lowest price point, don’t delay but take advantage of this deal before they run out or the day ends.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
