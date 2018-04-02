After adding Hindi language support, Google Home is set to launch in India

Share

Google Home is finding a new home in a new part of the world. Sometime this month, the tech giant will be bringing its Home and Home Mini smart speakers in India, according to GSM Arena. The move doesn’t come as much of a surprise — after all, Google Assistant did just roll out language support for Hindi last month. And given that leading competitor Amazon also recently began selling its Echo line of smart home hubs (including the Echo Plus, Echo, and Echo Dot), it’s high time that Google go in on the game, too.

While Google didn’t beat Alexa to the market, it may find wider adoption given that Assistant is able to actually understand the predominant language in India. Compare that to Amazon’s smart assistant, which can neither understand nor speak Hindi. So while the Echo products have a set of local skills for the Indian market, they’ll have to be accessed using the English language (or one of the others that Alexa does support).

In any case, when it comes to the Google Home, it would appear that plenty has already been done to ensure that the smart speaker plays nicely with its new environment. The Home already supports a number of major music streaming services found in India, like Saavn and Gaana. And there’s also a new English (India) language option available on some early local units. This feature allows Assistant to better understand local English dialects in the southeast Asian nation, and also helps her differentiate among different family members and adjust its responses accordingly.

For the time being, it remains unclear as to exactly when we can expect the India-specific Google Home and Google Home Mini units to begin rolling out, nor do we have much clarity around pricing. As GSM Arena notes, deciding upon a price point could be a major make-or-break moment, especially seeing as Amazon is already selling its own units in the country. In order to be competitive, Google would likely have to undercut (or at least be comparable to) the Echo prices, which stand at 4,500 rupees for the Echo Dot, 10,000 rupees for the Echo, and 15,000 for the Echo Plus.