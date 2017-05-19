LG’s Signature connected devices jumps on the Google Home bandwagon

Why it matters to you Google Home continues to gain ground on Amazon Echo, as it now offers compatibility with LG Signature appliances.

Google Home is getting more gadgets, the latest of which come from LG. At Google I/O, LG Electronics announced a new line of smart appliances completely compatible with Google Assistant and Google Home, promising a new era of connectivity and efficiency for the 21st-century home. Beginning this month, your LG connected smart devices, including the company’s connected washing machine and dryer, refrigerator, oven range, air purifier, AC unit, and robotic vacuum, will start seeing compatibility roll out this month.

Thanks to this new integration, LG appliance owners will have access to the full suite of Google Assistant’s features. That means that you’ll be able to ask Assistant how much time is left until your clothes are dry, tell Assistant to make more ice, or instruct Assistant to reset your home’s temperature — all with your voice.

“Our partnership with Google demonstrates just how easy it is to smart-enable one’s home with friendly, approachable products. You don’t have to earn a degree in rocket science to design your very own smart home,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. “We look forward to expanding our working relationship with Google and other innovators in this dynamic market in the years to come to make the smart home a reality for all.”

The Signature line of LG’s home appliances will be the very first in the company’s product suite to be compatible with Google Assistant on Google Home, though the company notes that it has plans to extend this new offering to additional products. And while connectivity is currently limited to the United States, LG notes that dates of availability in other markets will be announced in their respective locations at the time of launch.

So look out, Amazon Echo. Google Home is coming for you, one connected device maker at a time.