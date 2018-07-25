Digital Trends
Smart Home

For $2,500, you can have a hydroponic weed garden in your living room

Lulu Chang
By

You can’t grow money on trees (or so they keep telling us), but if you could, it would probably be with the help of something like the Cloudponics GroBox, a $2,500 fully contained grow system that allows its users control a variety of growing conditions for the perfect plant yield. Sure, it’s probably best for crops like marijuana, but if you want to create a very expensive home for your tomatoes, basil, and other fruits and vegetables, the GroBox would likely help them reach their full potential in the great indoors, too.

The San Francisco-based Cloudponics leverages automation and plant science in order to ensure the delicate conditions needed to maximize a plant’s yield, and in fact, promises to even adjust its parameters down to the individual plant and strain. By controlling soil nutrients, oxygen, humidity, light, and temperature, this indoor garden is able to customize growing conditions in order to maximize your cannabis yields.

Rather than leaving your cannabis plants outside, the GroBox allows you to keep a watchful eye over your plants, maintaining the correct conditions 24 hours a day. And thanks to its companion mobile app, available on both Android and iPhone, you can monitor your plants’ progress from the palm of your hand.

Part of the price of the product is attributed to the rather impressive size of the GroBox. Certainly larger than other hydroponic gardens we’ve seen, the GroBox stands at just under 6 feet tall, but still can fit into your living room (if you’re really bold) or garage. To be fair, it’s not a particularly ostentatious garden — really, it looks like a wooden wardrobe more than anything else, though you’ll be in for a surprise once you open its refrigerator-esque door. But the size of the GroBox allows customers who require substantial amounts of cannabis to treat pain and other medical afflictions to better manage their conditions. In fact, Cloudponics claims, most customers recoup the cost of the garden after a single solid grow.

Thanks to the advanced carbon filter of the GroBox, you should be shielded from any skunky odors coming from within. The box can also be opened and locked from your smartphone, so you can protect your plants no matter where you are. The GroBox is available on both Amazon and the Cloudponics website, and if you’ve $2,500 lying around, it could be yours.

Don't Miss

When is your phone getting Android 8.0 Oreo? We asked every major manufacturer
ooma butterfleye butterfly
Product Review

“World’s Smartest Camera” is let down by not-so-smart omissions

Ooma Butterfleye’s high quality, auto-adaptive imaging, wire-free operation and free cloud storage delights, but there are some flaws to be aware of.
Posted By Terry Walsh
brewcube cold brew kitchen counter
Smart Home

The BrewCube aims to make cold brewing at home easier than ever

The future of at-home cold brewing has arrived -- or at least, that is what the makers behind the BrewCube would have us believe. Meet the Cold Brew Automation Company, a startup looking to perfect at-home cold brew coffee technology.
Posted By Lulu Chang
kano harry potter codingwand pr pixies
Computing

Not at Hogwarts? You can still build and use a wand thanks to Kano

You may not be able to get into Hogwarts (muggles that we all are), but you can still build your own wand. After all, who needs Ollivander and his wands when you have the new Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit?
Posted By Lulu Chang
soliom solar smart doorbell v5a2742
Smart Home

Soliom’s solar-powered smart doorbell is a breeze to install

Turning your home into a smart home shouldn't make you feel dumb. At least, that's what the team behind Soliom believes. The wireless doorbell maker hopes to differentiate itself from other connected devices with easy installation.
Posted By Lulu Chang
social media privacy apps settlement yelp phone 0001
Web

How clean is your favorite restaurant? Yelp’s hygiene scores will dish the dirt

To help you ensure that your delicious dinner stays in your stomach, Yelp is now providing hygiene scores for dining establishments in New York, California, Texas, Illinois, and Washington, D.C.
Posted By Lulu Chang
chipolo tracker summer 2018 5
Smart Home

These tiny pieces of ‘fruit’ from Chipolo keep tabs on your belongings

Chipolo has introduced a new accessory for the summer, and it's not a handbag or a bathing suit - it's a Bluetooth tracker. These little devices are aesthetically pleasing, but they're more than just something to look at.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Reolink Argus Outdoor Security Cam
Smart Home

Best home security cameras under $100

Looking for a low-cost, powerful security camera for your home? These excellent cams and multi-cam systems are affordable and loaded with the latest features. Check out the best home security cameras under $100.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

The Looking Glass brings us closer than ever to Star Wars-like holograms

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu