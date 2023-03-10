The Hatch Restore has long been regarded as one of the best sleep assistants. But with the Hatch Restore 2. set to launch on March 14, is looking to replace its older sibling and find a way onto your nightstand.

It’s not cheap, however, clocking in at $200 — so you’ll want to do your homework before picking one up. Here’s an in-depth comparison of the Hatch Restore and Hatch Restore 2, which should make it easier for you to decide if it’s worth purchasing (or upgrading from an existing Hatch Restore).

Design

One of the most obvious upgrades to the Hatch Restore 2 is its appearance. Instead of a two-tone design featuring soft mesh fabric and a white dome light, the entire gadget is now covered in natural linen fiber. Hatch says this gives it a “restful design,” and most buyers should find it to be a massive upgrade from the existing unit. It’s also available in three different colors (slate, latte, and putty), giving you a chance to match it with your bedroom’s color scheme.

Hardware

The original Hatch Restore offered a variety of on-unit controls, and that continues with the Hatch Restore 2. The original Restore lets you adjust volume or brightness using buttons on the sides of the unit, and a simple tap on the top of the unit begins your sleep routine.

The Hatch Restore 2 offers much of the same functionality, although its buttons have been reworked. An alarm toggle has been placed on the side (allowing you to enable or disable your scheduled alarms), and you’ll find two massive buttons on top of the unit. One begins your Rest routine, while the other snoozes or turns off your Rise routine.

Volume and brightness can be adjusted by touching the front of the device, although it lacks tactile buttons. This allows the front of the Hatch Restore 2 to offer a continuous design — and we’ve found it to be incredibly responsive despite its lack of physical buttons.

Aside from reworked controls, the internal hardware of the Hatch Restore 2 has been upgraded. Instead of a single speaker, you’ll now be treated to three speakers. This results in a rich listening experience, and one that does a great job of simulating raindrops, a passing train, or soothing static.

Software

Hatch has added a ton of new features to the Restore 2. Many of these require a Hatch Sleep membership — but the list is pretty impressive. Here’s a look at all the new content available on the device:

10 new sunrise sounds

New light and sound pairings

21 new sleep sounds

Morning Moment: allows you to wake up with a meditation routine or other calming exercise

Are the Hatch Restore 2 upgrades worth it?

If you currently own a Hatch Restore and are happy with its performance, dropping $200 for the Hatch Restore 2 might not be necessary. However, if you’ve found that you’re starting to bump up against its limitations (and would benefit from the new features listed above), then upgrading to the Restore 2 is a smart move.

If you don’t own a Restore or other smart alarm, then the Restore 2 is highly recommended. Not only does it look great on the nightstand, but its impressive list of features makes it easy to unwind after a long day and wake up rested every morning.

Be sure to consider all the other alarm clocks on the market before making your decision, but there’s no doubt that the Restore 2 should be near the top of your shopping list.

