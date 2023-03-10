 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Hatch Restore vs. Hatch Restore 2: what has changed?

Jon Bitner
By

The Hatch Restore has long been regarded as one of the best sleep assistants. But with the Hatch Restore 2. set to launch on March 14, is looking to replace its older sibling and find a way onto your nightstand.

It’s not cheap, however, clocking in at $200 — so you’ll want to do your homework before picking one up. Here’s an in-depth comparison of the Hatch Restore and Hatch Restore 2, which should make it easier for you to decide if it’s worth purchasing (or upgrading from an existing Hatch Restore).

Design

The Restore 2 on tan background.

One of the most obvious upgrades to the Hatch Restore 2 is its appearance. Instead of a two-tone design featuring soft mesh fabric and a white dome light, the entire gadget is now covered in natural linen fiber. Hatch says this gives it a “restful design,” and most buyers should find it to be a massive upgrade from the existing unit. It’s also available in three different colors (slate, latte, and putty), giving you a chance to match it with your bedroom’s color scheme.

Related

Hardware

The Hatch Restore glowing purple on a nightstand.

The original Hatch Restore offered a variety of on-unit controls, and that continues with the Hatch Restore 2. The original Restore lets you adjust volume or brightness using buttons on the sides of the unit, and a simple tap on the top of the unit begins your sleep routine.

The Hatch Restore 2 offers much of the same functionality, although its buttons have been reworked. An alarm toggle has been placed on the side (allowing you to enable or disable your scheduled alarms), and you’ll find two massive buttons on top of the unit. One begins your Rest routine, while the other snoozes or turns off your Rise routine.

Volume and brightness can be adjusted by touching the front of the device, although it lacks tactile buttons. This allows the front of the Hatch Restore 2 to offer a continuous design — and we’ve found it to be incredibly responsive despite its lack of physical buttons.

Aside from reworked controls, the internal hardware of the Hatch Restore 2 has been upgraded. Instead of a single speaker, you’ll now be treated to three speakers. This results in a rich listening experience, and one that does a great job of simulating raindrops, a passing train, or soothing static.

Software

The Hatch Restore 2 on a nightstand.

Hatch has added a ton of new features to the Restore 2. Many of these require a Hatch Sleep membership — but the list is pretty impressive. Here’s a look at all the new content available on the device:

  • 10 new sunrise sounds
  • New light and sound pairings
  • 21 new sleep sounds
  • Morning Moment: allows you to wake up with a meditation routine or other calming exercise

Are the Hatch Restore 2 upgrades worth it?

The Restore 2 light turned on in a bedroom.

If you currently own a Hatch Restore and are happy with its performance, dropping $200 for the Hatch Restore 2 might not be necessary. However, if you’ve found that you’re starting to bump up against its limitations (and would benefit from the new features listed above), then upgrading to the Restore 2 is a smart move.

If you don’t own a Restore or other smart alarm, then the Restore 2 is highly recommended. Not only does it look great on the nightstand, but its impressive list of features makes it easy to unwind after a long day and wake up rested every morning.

Be sure to consider all the other alarm clocks on the market before making your decision, but there’s no doubt that the Restore 2 should be near the top of your shopping list.

Editors' Recommendations

Anker is launching an iceless cooler that can chill food for 42 hours
Jon Bitner
By Jon Bitner
February 28, 2023
A person using the Anker EverFrost.

Anker might be best known for its lineup of solar panels and portable power stations, but the company is looking to broaden its horizons this March with the Anker EverFrost -- an iceless cooler that can chill your food and drinks for a staggering 42 hours.

We’re still waiting on some important details regarding the EverFrost (such as pricing and its exact launch date), although we do know a Kickstarter campaign will go live on March 23. Anker is also teasing bits of info about the cooler ahead of its launch, and it’s shaping up to be an impressive device.

Read more
The best video doorbells for 2023
Erika Rawes
John Velasco
Tyler Lacoma
By Erika Rawes, John Velasco and Tyler Lacoma
February 28, 2023
A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.

If you’re interested in monitoring your front porch while away from home, then you’ll want to take a look at the best video doorbells of 2023. Video doorbells have come a long way over the past few years, giving you unprecedented access to your front door regardless of location. Whether you’re looking for an affordable model with the basics or a premium model that can do it all, our list of the best video doorbells has you covered.

Don’t have time to wait through the full list? If you’re a newcomer to the smart home world, consider picking up the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). And if you’re looking for a premium model, consider the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 or Arlo Video Doorbell, as both offer tons of features to keep your home secure.

Read more
The 10 best smart home products not made by Google or Amazon (or their subsidiaries)
Jon Bitner
By Jon Bitner
February 25, 2023
The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.

Amazon and Google might dominate the smart home market, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only companies churning out high-end products in that category. Companies like Wyze, Arlo, and even Apple have shown time and again they’re capable of competing with the two well-known companies — and they’ve got plenty of highly rated products to prove it.

If you don’t want to pick up smart home products from Amazon or Google (or their subsidiaries), here are the best smart home products to buy.

Read more