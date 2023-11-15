Herman Miller makes some of the best office chairs around but they’re far from cheap. Instead, they’re considered to be a worthy but pricy investment for your home office. After all, your health is priceless so it’s important to keep your spine and limbs supported while you’re working away. While it’s rare to see a Herman Miller sale, for once, that’s changed. The Herman Miller Black Friday sale is underway representing some of the best Black Friday deals around at the moment. If you’re looking to upgrade your office equipment to something stylish and incredibly comfortable, read on while we take you through the highlights of the sale.

Best Herman Miller Black Friday deal

Herman Miller Aeron Chair — $956, was $1,275

The Herman Miller Aeron Chair represents some of the best that Herman Miller has to offer. It provides you with the ideal sit which is having your chest open, shoulders back, and pelvis tilted slightly forward. It has breathable fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable even on the warmest of days, while there are adjustable PostureFit SL pads which provide lumbar support and help stabilize the base of your spine.

Alongside all that, there’s Harmonic Tilt which supports the way you naturally move so you get a smooth and balanced recline. This is the basic model so the arms are stationary but designed to be a good fit for most people.

If you’re worried about your impact on the environment, don’t be. The Herman Miller Aeron Chair is composed of up to 91% recyclable material. The production of Aeron in Onyx goes even further helping divert plastic waste from the ocean, being made of 2.5 pounds of ocean-bound plastic, thereby helping divert more than 44 metric tons of plastic waste each year.

The chair is available in three different sizes so there’s something for everyone here. It has a matte, polished or powder-coated die-cast aluminum frame and base, with 2.5 inch carpet casters or hard floor casters with quiet roll technology, all depending on the choices you make when ordering. To get it at the price quoted above, you’ll need to stick with the more basic options with other discounts available below on pricier models.

More Herman Miller Black Friday deals we love

The Herman Miller Black Friday sale is fairly extensive with 25% off the Embody and Aeron range. To help you narrow down what the best deals are, we’ve picked out the highlights below. There are many different variants available so it’s worth looking at them all to find the color and design you want.

