Herman Miller sale: 20% off office chairs and standing desks

Finding a way to keep comfortable throughout a day of work can be difficult, especially with high end office furniture coming in at often hefty prices. However, Herman Miller makes premium furniture for both office and home work environments, and right now it’s having a sale that sees office chairs, desks, and office storage discounted by 20%. In fact, this sale at Herman Miller has some of the best office chair deals you’ll find right now. Free shipping is also included on everything in the sale.

Why you should shop the Herman Miller office essentials sale

Herman Miller has been making premium office furniture for some time. Its office chair lineup is known for its unique designs and ergonomic functionality. This sale sees Herman Miller office chairs marked down 20%, and one of our favorite deals in the sale is on the Embody Chair. We find it to be one of the best ergonomic office chairs on the market and it’s in this sale, which is a savings of $376 from its regular price of $1,840. And while the Embody chair is perfect for back support during long days at the desk, we also love the Cosm Chair, which is in this sale.

Another great office chair deal in this sale is the Asar Chair. It’s new to Herman Miller’s lineup and is from tis regular price of $1,676. But if you want to skip the sitting all together you can also consider a standing desk. The Jarvis Laminate Standing Desk only in this sale, marked down from its regular price of $892. An option for both sitting and standing is the Renew Sit-To-Stand Desk, and while it would regularly cost upwards of $3,320, in this sale you can get it for . If some stylish storage sounds appealing to you, the Eames Storage Unit 2×2 is from its regular prices, which reach as high as $2,195.

So if you’ve got an eye out for some new furniture for your home office or place of employment, Herman Miller is the place to shop today. Whether you’re looking for an office chair, a standing or sitting desk, or some office storage, the sale has a lot to explore and everything in it marked down 20%.

Editors' Recommendations