 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to factory reset a Wyze Bulb

Jon Bitner
By

Thanks to its affordable price and reliable performance, the Wyze Bulb has become one of the best smart light bulbs on the market. But, like all electronics, it's not immune to technical issues or performance hiccups. When that happens, a factory reset is often the best course of action.

Performing a factory reset on your Wyze Bulb will delete all your connected data and restore it to the state it was in when you first took it out of its packaging. This is a great way to fix many issues associated with the bulb – though be aware that you'll need to reconnect the device once you complete the reset.

Here's how to factory reset the Wyze Bulb, as well as the Wyze Bulb Color.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Wyze Bulb (or Wyze Bulb Color)

Wyze Bulb Color in lamp blue
John Velasco / Digital Trends

How to factory reset Wyze Bulb and Wyze Bulb Color

Once again, remember that performing a factory reset on your Wyze Bulb will delete its settings and cause it to act like a brand-new product. If that's what you're hoping for, here's how it works.

Step 1: Find the light switch connected with your Wyze Bulb or Wyze Bulb Color and turn it on and off three times in succession.

Step 2: When done properly, your Wyze Bulb will begin to blink. This indicates the reset was successful. If it doesn't start to blink, wait a few minutes, then repeat the process.

Related

Step 3: From here, you can go through the setup process to link it with your home network and smartphone app.

When should you reset your Wyze Bulb?

Since a factory reset deletes all your Wyze Bulb data, it's a great troubleshooting technique to fix any problems you may have with the bulb. This includes a slow response from the smartphone app or unresponsive performance. It's also a good option if you're looking to connect it to a new Wi-Fi network.

You'll also want to perform a factory reset before selling or giving away your Wyze Bulb, as it'll ensure the new user has a smooth setup process.

A handful of users have tried to factory reset their Wyze Bulb Color because it only lights up red. However, attempts to complete the factory resets fail.

If that happens to you, there's a good chance your bulb is officially dead – consider reaching out to Wyze customer support to see if they can provide further guidance.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
How to cancel your Arlo subscription
The Arlo Essential 2nd Gen mounted outside.

Arlo is one of the most popular smart home security brands, offering a variety of cameras and sensors to keep your property safe. But if you're ready to check out other systems (such as Ring or Wyze), you'll want to cancel your Arlo subscription. Unfortunately, this can't be done using the smartphone app – instead, you'll need to head online to the official Arlo website.

Need help with the process? Here's a step-by-step walkthrough on how to cancel your Arlo subscription.

Read more
The best smart light bulbs
best sunrise alarm clocks philips wake up light

Smart bulbs offer a simple and affordable way to upgrade your home. These products are just as easy to install as traditional bulbs, but come with heaps of functionality – including the ability to program schedules, change their color, or alter their brightness at the press of a button.

Finding the right smart light bulb can be a challenge, however, as there's an abundance of products to choose from and many of them share similar specs. Ideally, you'll want a smart bulb that integrates with the rest of your smart home and comes with a smartphone app that's easy to use.

Read more
How to map a house with the iRobot Roomba
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.

If you’ve got your eye on a new iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, you already know it can sweep or vacuum your whole home. While you can simply push the button to send out the Roomba or even ask your digital assistant to deploy it on a cleaning mission, the real power in a robot vacuum is its smarts. Today, that means enabling and using the smart mapping features.

Read more