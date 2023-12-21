How to factory reset a Wyze Bulb

Thanks to its affordable price and reliable performance, the Wyze Bulb has become one of the best smart light bulbs on the market. But, like all electronics, it's not immune to technical issues or performance hiccups. When that happens, a factory reset is often the best course of action.

Performing a factory reset on your Wyze Bulb will delete all your connected data and restore it to the state it was in when you first took it out of its packaging. This is a great way to fix many issues associated with the bulb – though be aware that you'll need to reconnect the device once you complete the reset.

Here's how to factory reset the Wyze Bulb, as well as the Wyze Bulb Color.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Wyze Bulb (or Wyze Bulb Color)

How to factory reset Wyze Bulb and Wyze Bulb Color

Once again, remember that performing a factory reset on your Wyze Bulb will delete its settings and cause it to act like a brand-new product. If that's what you're hoping for, here's how it works.

Step 1: Find the light switch connected with your Wyze Bulb or Wyze Bulb Color and turn it on and off three times in succession.

Step 2: When done properly, your Wyze Bulb will begin to blink. This indicates the reset was successful. If it doesn't start to blink, wait a few minutes, then repeat the process.

Step 3: From here, you can go through the setup process to link it with your home network and smartphone app.

When should you reset your Wyze Bulb?

Since a factory reset deletes all your Wyze Bulb data, it's a great troubleshooting technique to fix any problems you may have with the bulb. This includes a slow response from the smartphone app or unresponsive performance. It's also a good option if you're looking to connect it to a new Wi-Fi network.

You'll also want to perform a factory reset before selling or giving away your Wyze Bulb, as it'll ensure the new user has a smooth setup process.

A handful of users have tried to factory reset their Wyze Bulb Color because it only lights up red. However, attempts to complete the factory resets fail.

If that happens to you, there's a good chance your bulb is officially dead – consider reaching out to Wyze customer support to see if they can provide further guidance.

