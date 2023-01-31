The Wyze Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats of 2023, offering tons of impressive features without an inflated price tag. From a sleek interface and intuitive app to the ability to set schedules or add external sensors, the budget product punches well above its weight. However, the Wyze Thermostat isn’t perfect – and every so often, you might need to reset the device.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes

Whether you’re gearing up to sell the thermostat or are running into a frustrating technical issue, here’s how to reset your Wyze Thermostat. The process is surprisingly simple, and should only take a few minutes of your time.

How to reset the Wyze Thermostat

To reset your Wyze Thermostat, hold down the control wheel on your unit for 10 seconds. Once this is done, your thermostat will cycle on and off before prepping itself for installation. Keep in mind that this process is irreversible and will result in the loss of all your settings and data. In other words, your Wyze Thermostat will behave as if it’s brand new and was just taken out of the box.

This is best used as a last-ditch effort to fix an issue or before getting ready to sell your device (or move to a new home).

Do I need to reset my Wyze Thermostat?

While resetting your Wyze Thermostat is a great option for folks that need to restore factory settings, anyone encountering a technical issue should try a few other fixes before jumping to a full reset. Regardless of what sort of problem your Wyze Thermostat is giving you, consider trying out these troubleshooting options first:

Disconnect your device from Wi-Fi, then reconnect.

Reset your Wi-Fi router.

Delete the Wyze app from your phone, then reinstall.

Confirm your app is up-to-date.

Confirm you’re running the latest firmware on your Wyze Thermostat.

Try changing back any settings you recently adjusted.

With any luck, one of the above tips will get your Wyze Thermostat working properly, and you can avoid the headache of a full factory reset.

