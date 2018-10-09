Digital Trends
Smart Home

The Igloohome Smart Padlock protects your stuff with PIN codes, Bluetooth keys

Bruce Brown
By

Igloohome just added another smart lock to its lineup, this time a Smart Padlock that unlocks with PIN codes or Bluetooth keys.  The Igloohome Smart Padlock launched an IndieGoGo crowd-funding campaign that reached 175 percent of its $50,000 funding goal in just a few hours.

The mobile-app-enabled Smart Padlock lets you set time-sensitive access to the lock. Depending on how you use the padlock, you can set one-time, time duration, and recurring PIN codes or Bluetooth keys for other people. You can also set a permanent code for owner access.

The app logs all codes and padlock access, so you don’t have to keep track of who has or had access at any given time. PIN code access is logged when the owner uses a Bluetooth key, but Bluetooth key access is logged on the app in real time.

Made of hardened steel, The Smart Padlock is tamper-deterrent and also locks out after several incorrect PIN code attempts. If you want to hide your access PIN code from nearby eyes, you can use a masking PIN consisting of random digits before you enter your actual PIN code.

The igloohome Smart Padlock is suitable for use with bicycles and motorcycles, tool boxes, truck storage, sheds, garages, lockers, or any other application that can be secured with a conventional padlock.

1 of 6
igloohome smart padlock 2b
igloohome smart padlock 2a
igloohome smart padlock 3b
igloohome smart padlock 3a
igloohome smart padlock 4
igloohome smart padlock 5

Igloo is also compatible with the Airbnb Connect service to secure and allow access to host properties. Airbnb Connect automatically synchronizes the owner’s Airbnb properties to the Smart Padlock and generates the PIN codes. The pin codes only work during the duration of each booking and expire when the booking does. By using this service, hosts don’t have to be physically present and don’t have to worry about previous lock combinations being used later.

When setting PIN codes or Bluetooth keys for other people, users can send the codes via text or Messenger.

The Smart Padlock operates for up to one year with a CR2 watch-style battery, and with a 9-volt alkaline backup battery. Batteries can only be accessed or changed when the shackle is unlocked. The lock alerts users when a battery needs replacement. If a lock’s batteries are both dead, emergency contact points can jump-start the padlock with an external battery.

The Igloohome Smart Padlock will retail for $100 at its scheduled availability in April 2019. There are early bird special discounts of up to 40 percent available for backers on the Indigogo campaign.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
Up Next

Google Pixelbook 2: Everything you need to know
awesome tech you cant buy yet irl glasses feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Screen-blocking specs, cybershoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
netgear orbi voice review feat
Product Review

Combining a smart speaker with your router makes way more sense than you think

Hitting a new note in networking convergence, Netgear Orbi Voice successfully combines speedy long-range Wi-Fi, a Harmon Kardon speaker, and Alexa voice assistant with great results. Could this be the future of smart home devices?
Posted By Terry Walsh
Lenovo Smart Display
Product Review

Lenovo's Smart Display is the extra screen you didn't know your kitchen needed

No longer does Amazon lead the market in smart assistants with screens. Lenovo and Google have partnered to create the Lenovo Smart Display, a versatile device that features two different sizes and a crystal clear display.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
amazon go store needs few staff thumb
Smart Home

Amazon may be prepping its first checkout-free store overseas

Amazon is reportedly looking to take its cashier-free store to its first overseas market. It already has four Amazon Go stores operating in the U.S., and is now believed to be looking for sites in the U.K.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
Product Review

Amazon's jumbo new Echo Show is the Alexa-powered mini TV you need

The pressure was on to make a bigger, better Echo Show device, and Amazon delivered. Featuring a larger screen and better sound, the new Show is a combined smart speaker, TV, and overall entertainment center in one.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
facebook portal dark desk
Smart Home

Creepy or convenient? Facebook’s new Portal smart display follows you around the room

Facebook's Portal devices are video smart speakers with Amazon Alexa voice assistants built in that allow you to make calls between FB friends. The 15-inch Portal+ model features a pivoting camera that follows you around the room as you…
Posted By Denny Arar
nomiku meals home delivery top chefs sous chef
Smart Home

Nomiku Meals partners with top chefs for sous-vide home delivery

Nomiku Meals, a regional meal home delivery service designed to work with the brand's immersion circulator sous-vide appliances, announced a top chef program. Each month Nomiku will feature a meal prepared from a local chef's recipe.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to pre order new amazon echo devices show 2018
Smart Home

Here are the five new Amazon Echo devices that drop this week

Shipping begins next week on five new Amazon devices, including the Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, Echo Sub, and an Alexa-enabled smart plug. Here's a bit more about each device, as well as cost and how to buy.
Posted By Clayton Moore
domio apart hotels tocn4jxw
Smart Home

Domio aims to dethrone Airbnb with new group travel accommodations

New York-based startup Domio is shaking up the hotel industry by offering group travelers new "apart-hotels" that engage those traveling with friends or family more spacious accommodations at a discount.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best google home compatible devices hands on 4652
Smart Home

Want to know if that smart bulb works with Google Assistant? We can help

Google Home is a voice-controlled speaker built to compete with the Amazon Echo. It can currently control lights, switches, and thermostats from select partners. Here's a list of some of the best Google Home-compatible devices on the…
Posted By Erika Rawes
starbucks shipping containers taiwan
Smart Home

Starbucks will see how Taiwan store made of shipping containers stacks up

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma unveiled his latest sustainable design for a Starbucks store in Taiwan that uses 29 reclaimed shipping containers to form a two-story, 3,500 square-foot store.
Posted By Clayton Moore
june smart oven partners whole foods intelligent home do it all 750
Smart Home

Whole Foods built a new annex in your kitchen, thanks to smart oven June

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Markets has partnered with seven-function smart oven maker June to integrate the grocery store's 365 Everyday Value foods and products in June's preprogrammed, chef-prepared menus.
Posted By Bruce Brown
cast iron skillet how to 39969484 on rustic wood background top view
Smart Home

It's time to get your favorite cast iron skillet in top cooking condition

One of the best things about cast iron pans is the natural non-stick surface, or seasoning, that makes the skillet cook delicious food so easily. Here's how to season a cast iron pan.
Posted By Erika Rawes