Igloohome just added another smart lock to its lineup, this time a Smart Padlock that unlocks with PIN codes or Bluetooth keys. The Igloohome Smart Padlock launched an IndieGoGo crowd-funding campaign that reached 175 percent of its $50,000 funding goal in just a few hours.

The mobile-app-enabled Smart Padlock lets you set time-sensitive access to the lock. Depending on how you use the padlock, you can set one-time, time duration, and recurring PIN codes or Bluetooth keys for other people. You can also set a permanent code for owner access.

The app logs all codes and padlock access, so you don’t have to keep track of who has or had access at any given time. PIN code access is logged when the owner uses a Bluetooth key, but Bluetooth key access is logged on the app in real time.

Made of hardened steel, The Smart Padlock is tamper-deterrent and also locks out after several incorrect PIN code attempts. If you want to hide your access PIN code from nearby eyes, you can use a masking PIN consisting of random digits before you enter your actual PIN code.

The igloohome Smart Padlock is suitable for use with bicycles and motorcycles, tool boxes, truck storage, sheds, garages, lockers, or any other application that can be secured with a conventional padlock.

Igloo is also compatible with the Airbnb Connect service to secure and allow access to host properties. Airbnb Connect automatically synchronizes the owner’s Airbnb properties to the Smart Padlock and generates the PIN codes. The pin codes only work during the duration of each booking and expire when the booking does. By using this service, hosts don’t have to be physically present and don’t have to worry about previous lock combinations being used later.

When setting PIN codes or Bluetooth keys for other people, users can send the codes via text or Messenger.

The Smart Padlock operates for up to one year with a CR2 watch-style battery, and with a 9-volt alkaline backup battery. Batteries can only be accessed or changed when the shackle is unlocked. The lock alerts users when a battery needs replacement. If a lock’s batteries are both dead, emergency contact points can jump-start the padlock with an external battery.

The Igloohome Smart Padlock will retail for $100 at its scheduled availability in April 2019. There are early bird special discounts of up to 40 percent available for backers on the Indigogo campaign.