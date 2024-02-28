 Skip to main content
This robot vacuum just had its price slashed from $199 to $79

The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum cleaning the floor.
iHome

Even with the discounts from robot vacuum deals, you’ll come across options that are still pretty expensive. Fortunately, there are budget-friendly devices like the iHome AutoVac Juno. It’s already relatively affordable at its original price of $199, but a $120 discount from Walmart drops it all the way down to $79. If you want to get this robot vacuum for this cheap, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase immediately because stocks may already be running low. If you keep delaying, there’s a chance that you miss out.

Why you should buy the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum

The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum offers 2,000 Pa of suction power and a three-brush system, which allows it to pick up dirt and debris from all kinds of floor types. It can also handle pet hair, with the promise that there won’t be any entanglements as it goes through your home. The robot vacuum can run up to 100 minutes from a full charge, and once it’s done cleaning or when its battery runs low, it automatically returns to its charging base.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum lists sensors and virtual mapping as features to consider when buying one of these smart devices, and the iHome AutoVac Juno checks these boxes. It’s equipped with a drop sensor so you won’t have to worry about it falling down ledges and stairs, and its mapping technology allows it to clean row-by-row with an efficient cleaning path. You can set cleaning schedules through the iHome app, and it can also accept voice commands through Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

If your home needs a robot vacuum to help with the cleaning, you may want to take advantage of Walmart’s attention-catching offer for the iHome AutoVac Juno. It’s down to less than half its original price of $199, as a $120 discount crashes its price to just $79. If you’ve been thinking about getting a robot vacuum, this is probably the deal that you’ve been waiting for, but you better hurry in completing the transaction because stocks of the iHome AutoVac Juno may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Amazon has a Roomba robot vacuum for $170 right now
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.

The robot vacuums that are worth buying could get pretty expensive, but if you're interested in getting one, you can currently purchase the iRobot Roomba 692 for just $170 from Amazon. The $99 discount on the cleaning device's original price of $269 may not last a long time though, as Roomba deals always attract a lot of attention from shoppers. To be able to buy this robot vacuum for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn't hesitate -- add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum
The iRobot Roomba 692 is equipped with some of the features that has made iRobot's Roomba a fixture in our roundup of the best robot vacuums. These include a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes that pick up dirt and debris from all surface types, an edge-sweeping brush that goes through corners and edges, and the ability to accept voice commands from Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa to start and stop cleaning.  The iRobot Roomba 692 can run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and once it's done or it has run out battery, it will automatically return to its charging base.

Sonos One and Sonos One SL prices slashed for a limited time
A second generation Sonos One in white on a kitchen counter.

If you're thinking about taking advantage of Bluetooth speaker deals, why not go for smart speakers instead? Best Buy just slashed the prices of the Sonos One SL and the second-generation Sonos One, with the Sonos One SL down to $159 from $200 for $41 in savings and the Sonos One Gen 2 down to $175 from $220 for $45 in savings. Either of these smart speakers will be an amazing addition to your home, but you're going to have to hurry with choosing which one to purchase because these offers are only available for a limited time. If you take too long with your decision, you may miss out on both bargains.
Sonos One SL -- $159, was $200

The Sonos One SL is a more affordable version of the first-generation Sonos One, but it comes with most of the smart speaker's most helpful features such as the capability to play room-filling sound with its tweeter and a mid-woofer, compatibility with the Sonos Controller app so you can search for songs and control playback through your smartphone or tablet, and support for Apple AirPlay 2 to easily stream music from your iPhone or iPad. Two Sonos One SL smart speakers can pair up for stereo sound, or connect with a Sonos soundbar to enable surround sound. The Sonos One SL doesn't have a microphone though, which means it doesn't work with voice assistants.

Best Roomba deals: Top robot vacuums from as little as $160
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.

iRobot's Roomba is probably the most recognizable brand of robot vacuums in the market right now, and that's because it offers a wide range of models starting from budget-friendly devices to premium all-in-one machines. If you need one to help clean your home, you should take a look at the Roomba deals that we've gathered below. We're not sure how long these discounts will last though -- in fact, some may disappear at the very next moment -- so if any of these bargains catch your eye, you're going to have to push through with the purchase immediately.
iRobot Roomba 694 -- $160, was $275

The iRobot Roomba 694 is an entry-level model for the brand's robot vacuums, but it won't fall short in keeping your floors clean with its three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt and debris, and dual multi-surface brushes that work on all floor types. You can schedule when you want the robot vacuum to clean through the iRobot Home app or your preferred voice assistant, and once it's done, it will return to its charging station where it will wait for the next session.

