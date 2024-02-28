Even with the discounts from robot vacuum deals, you’ll come across options that are still pretty expensive. Fortunately, there are budget-friendly devices like the iHome AutoVac Juno. It’s already relatively affordable at its original price of $199, but a $120 discount from Walmart drops it all the way down to $79. If you want to get this robot vacuum for this cheap, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase immediately because stocks may already be running low. If you keep delaying, there’s a chance that you miss out.

Why you should buy the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum

The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum offers 2,000 Pa of suction power and a three-brush system, which allows it to pick up dirt and debris from all kinds of floor types. It can also handle pet hair, with the promise that there won’t be any entanglements as it goes through your home. The robot vacuum can run up to 100 minutes from a full charge, and once it’s done cleaning or when its battery runs low, it automatically returns to its charging base.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum lists sensors and virtual mapping as features to consider when buying one of these smart devices, and the iHome AutoVac Juno checks these boxes. It’s equipped with a drop sensor so you won’t have to worry about it falling down ledges and stairs, and its mapping technology allows it to clean row-by-row with an efficient cleaning path. You can set cleaning schedules through the iHome app, and it can also accept voice commands through Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

If your home needs a robot vacuum to help with the cleaning, you may want to take advantage of Walmart’s attention-catching offer for the iHome AutoVac Juno. It’s down to less than half its original price of $199, as a $120 discount crashes its price to just $79. If you’ve been thinking about getting a robot vacuum, this is probably the deal that you’ve been waiting for, but you better hurry in completing the transaction because stocks of the iHome AutoVac Juno may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations