If you’ve always wanted to try cleaning your floors with a robot vacuum, don’t miss this opportunity from Walmart to get one for less than $100 in the retailer’s 4th of July sale. The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum is currently available for just $99, following a $100 discount that halves its sticker price of $199. It’s unclear if the offer will remain available after the holiday, so if you want to make sure to get this cleaning device for this cheap, you’re going to have to make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum

The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum may be cheap, but it doesn’t sacrifice functionality because it offers 2000Pa of suction power, which is enough for proper cleaning of different surfaces like hard floors and carpets. The device can pick up dust, dirt, debris, and pet hair over its runtime of up to 100 minutes, after which it will return to its charging base to get ready for the next session, and it will be able to slide under furniture to clean unseen places with its slim design.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum says that sensors are an important consideration, but that won’t be an issue with the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum. It’s equipped with cliff sensors that will prevent it from falling down stairs and over ledges, and it comes with mapping technology that will allow it to learn the layout of your house. Like the best robot vacuums, you can schedule the cleaning sessions of the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum through its companion app, and you can even access it through smart home devices that are powered by Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

Walmart is offering one of the cheapest robot vacuum deals in the market as part of its 4th of July sale — the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum for only $99. The device is already affordable at its original price of $199, so the $100 in savings is a huge bonus. It’s highly recommended that you don’t wait until the end of the holiday before you proceed with the transaction as there’s no telling how much time is left on the bargain — buy the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum now if you want to get it for less than $100.

Editors' Recommendations