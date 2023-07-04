 Skip to main content
Walmart 4th of July sale is home to a robot vacuum under $100

If you’ve always wanted to try cleaning your floors with a robot vacuum, don’t miss this opportunity from Walmart to get one for less than $100 in the retailer’s 4th of July sale. The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum is currently available for just $99, following a $100 discount that halves its sticker price of $199. It’s unclear if the offer will remain available after the holiday, so if you want to make sure to get this cleaning device for this cheap, you’re going to have to make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum

The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum may be cheap, but it doesn’t sacrifice functionality because it offers 2000Pa of suction power, which is enough for proper cleaning of different surfaces like hard floors and carpets. The device can pick up dust, dirt, debris, and pet hair over its runtime of up to 100 minutes, after which it will return to its charging base to get ready for the next session, and it will be able to slide under furniture to clean unseen places with its slim design.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum says that sensors are an important consideration, but that won’t be an issue with the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum. It’s equipped with cliff sensors that will prevent it from falling down stairs and over ledges, and it comes with mapping technology that will allow it to learn the layout of your house. Like the best robot vacuums, you can schedule the cleaning sessions of the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum through its companion app, and you can even access it through smart home devices that are powered by Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

Walmart is offering one of the cheapest robot vacuum deals in the market as part of its 4th of July sale — the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum for only $99. The device is already affordable at its original price of $199, so the $100 in savings is a huge bonus. It’s highly recommended that you don’t wait until the end of the holiday before you proceed with the transaction as there’s no telling how much time is left on the bargain — buy the iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum now if you want to get it for less than $100.

This Shark self-emptying robot vacuum is 50% off at Amazon
Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi Connected

For families that need help in keeping their floors clean, you should be taking a look at robot vacuum deals. Here's a good one -- the self-emptying Shark RV1001AE robot vacuum for just $300 on Amazon, for savings of $300 on its original price of $600. You won't always get a chance to buy a premium robot vacuum for half-price, so you're going to want to proceed with the transaction as soon as you can before the offer expires.

Why you should buy the Shark RV1001AE robot vacuum
One of the standout features of the Shark RV1001AE robot vacuum is its self-emptying base, which can hold up to 45 days of the dirt and debris that the device will pick up as it runs through your home. Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum says that automatic dirt disposal is one of the main things to consider because of the convenience that it provides -- instead of having to empty the device after each cleaning session, you'll only have to do so when the Shark RV1001AE's self-emptying base is full. The base also functions as its charging dock, and the robot vacuum will return to it once its battery is depleted or when its task is done.

Read more
This Shark robot vacuum is 58% off today (seriously)
shark av2001 ai robot vacuum deal woot february 2023

Any home will benefit from the addition of a robot vacuum to its cleaning arsenal. High-end models like the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum don't usually come cheap, but it's available from Woot for a very affordable $180, following a 58% discount that slashes $250 off its original price of $430. There's only two days left on the offer, but since there's a chance that stocks get sold out first, you'll want to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum
The Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum features incredible suction power, which you should expect from the best robot vacuums, and a self-cleaning brushroll, which makes it the perfect cleaning companion for all kinds of dirt and debris, as well as pet hair. It digs deep into carpets and maintains continuous contact with your floor to make sure that it picks up everything, and it can run up to 90 minutes before it automatically goes back to its base to recharge.

Read more
Walmart shoppers love this robot vacuum, and it’s $96 today
The Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum makes light work of a floor covered in crumbs.

If you’ve got a house to keep clean and want some modern convenience to enhance the process, robot vacuum deals are what you need. One that really stands out today is at Walmart, where you can get the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum for just $96. This is a massive discount of $154, as the popular robot vacuum regularly costs $250. You’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as more than 1,000 have been purchased since yesterday, according to the Walmart website, and there’s no telling how long inventory will last.

Why you should buy the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum
The Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is a quality option if you’re scouring the best robot vacuums for pet hair or the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors. It’s an incredibly capable vacuum with the modern smart capabilities found in most robot vacuums. It features three brushes to loosen particles, a three-layer filtration system, and a dustbin to capture daily messes. Powerful suction makes cleaning thorough, while a brushless motor keeps the Anker Eufy 25C as quiet as a robot vacuum can get. It’s able to run for up to 100 minutes on a single battery charge, and with its modern smarts, it’s able to return itself to its base station for charging all on its own.

Read more