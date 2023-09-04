 Skip to main content
This is the cheapest Roomba robot vacuum worth buying today

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.
For families who need help in keeping their floors clean, you should check out the affordable but powerful iRobot Roomba 692. It’s currently 43% off from Amazon, which brings its price down to just $170 from its original price of $300 for one of the top robot vacuum deals that you can shop today. You’re going to have to hurry in completing your purchase though, because there’s no telling when the offer will expire, and we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance to get this cleaning device with savings of $130.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba 692 is worth buying on Labor Day because it’s a smart way of cleaning your home without costing too much. It checks certain boxes in the features to consider section of our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum — it’s equipped with a suite of sensors that allow it to navigate around furniture and avoid falling down stairs, and you can schedule its cleaning sessions using the iRobot Home app or through smart home devices powered by Google Home or Amazon’s Alexa. The iRobot Roomba 692 also features the brand’s Dirt Detect technology that will allow it to determine the areas of your home that need extra attention.

All of those features would be worthless if the iRobot Roomba 692 wasn’t powerful enough to pick up dirt and debris. Fortunately, it’s equipped with a three-stage cleaning system featuring dual multi-surface brushes that work on all floor types and an edge-sweeping brush that reaches corners and edges. The robot vacuum also has an auto-adjust cleaning head that changes its height depending on where it’s cleaning.

For its sticker price of $300, the iRobot Roomba 692 already provides amazing value, so it’s a must-buy with Amazon’s $130 discount that lowers its price to just $170. Once this offer expires, you may have to wait a long time before there’s another opportunity to purchase the robot vacuum for this cheap. If you don’t want to miss out on buying the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum at 43% off, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

