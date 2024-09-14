 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Use this code to save $600 on a new Roomba

By
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ smart vacuum and mop near kids and pets
iRobot

If you’re after robot vacuum deals, you should take a second to check out the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+, a robot mop and vacuum in one device. We’ve got an exclusive offer for you if you’re interested: From its original price of $1,399, it will go down to just $789 if you use the code DIGTRENDS610 upon checkout. You’ll also get free shipping alongside the $610 discount. This discount is only available today, so we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase of this cleaning machine as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop

The iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ is in our roundup of the best robot vacuum and mop combos as our top recommendation for pet owners, primarily because it’s smart enough to avoid running over pet waste. It also offers all of the features that we considered in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum: it has sophisticated sensors and virtual mapping capabilities that will allow it to prioritize dirtier rooms during its cleaning sessions; it offers automated scheduling as its iRobot OS will learn your cleaning habits; and its Clean Base dock can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt and debris before you need to empty it yourself.

Our iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ versus iRobot Roomba Combo Essential comparison highlights the differences between two robot vacuum and mop combos. While the iRobot Roomba Combo Essential is much cheaper, the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ is much better at cleaning with its dual rubber brushes and a mopping plate that’s mounted on a swinging arm that will lift the mop off the floor when the device rolls over carpets. The iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ also automatically refills its water bin for up to 30 days through the water reservoir in its docking station, which is just one of the features that makes it a much more hands-off device than the iRobot Roomba Combo Essential.

Wellbots has one of the most attractive Roomba deals that you can shop right now, thanks to an exclusive offer that you can only find right here. The iRobot Roomba Combo j9+, originally sold for $1,399, will be yours for only $789 and with free shipping by using the code DIGTRENDS610 during the checkout process. If you want to pocket the $610 in savings, you’re going to have to hurry because this offer ends today.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is 26% off at Amazon today
Someone using the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum.

If you've been waiting for Dyson deals to be able to buy one of the brand's cordless vacuums for much cheaper than usual, here's your chance -- Amazon has slashed the price of the Dyson V8 Plus to just $350 from its original price of $470. That's $120 in savings on the cleaning device, but this limited-time deal may end at any moment. We're not sure when that will happen, so you're going to have to complete your purchase of this cordless vacuum immediately if you want to get it with a 26% discount.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum
The Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum isn't the brand's latest mode, but it's very much capable of getting the job done in picking up all the dirt and debris around your home. It can easily transform to a handheld vacuum for cleaning tight spaces such as inside cabinets and your vehicle's interiors, and it comes with four accessories such as the Motorbar cleaner head that deeply cleans all floor types while automatically detangling all the pet hair that it picks up. The Dyson V8 Plus also has a whole-machine filtration system that keeps dust sealed within, for cleaner air inside your home.

Read more
Best back to school robot vacuum deals: as cheap as $150
The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum cleaning the floor.

Back to school sales are in full swing right now. While you might be thinking about back to school laptop deals or other devices focused more on the "school" aspect, it's also wise to think about how you can make your life simpler during the busy semester that's fast approaching. One solution is to keep your home cleaner by snapping up one of the many robot vacuum deals going on right now. These devices are so much easier and hands-off to use compared to any cordless vacuum deals you might spot. Many of the best brands out there have some great discounts across many different retailers. Choosing a robot vacuum can feel intimidating, so that's why we've done all the hard work for you, narrowing things down to the very best and making sure you also know what to consider before buying one. Read on while we take you through everything.
The best back to school robot vacuum deal, picked by our experts
Shark AI Ultra with Self-Empty Base -- $350, was $599

If you're looking for a solid top-end model, then the Shark Ai Ultra is worth considering because it's absolutely packed with features. For example, Matrix Clean creates a cleaning grid that makes sure it picks up pretty much any dirt or debris it can handle, while the 360-degree LiDAR vision helps with creating a map of your home so it knows where to go and not bump into things. It also comes with a self-emptying base that can last up to 60 days, which is actually quite impressive for the price you're getting and something you usually see at nearly double the cost. The Shark AI Ultra is great for those who have pets since it has powerful suction, and the integration with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant makes it a lot more convenient to use.

Read more
Beatbot’s new intelligent robotic pool skimmer: Hands-on with the iSkim Ultra
Beatbot iSkim Ultra innovative pool cleaning robot up close

Pools get dirty pretty quickly. Even if they're covered by a screen or patio roofing, debris still makes its way in. I know that for a fact because I have a pool. It's a saltwater pool, and in addition to maintaining the pump, filter, salt, and, by proxy, chlorine, I have to clean the patio deck, the pool surface, and much more. It's a neverending task. However, smart pool cleaners make that process both a little simpler and more effective. Like robot vacuums, they clean the pool for you autonomously. Of course, at the top of the smart pool vacuum market is Beatbot with its exceptional and innovative products. Until now, those products have primarily been designed to clean the bottom or floor of the pool.

Beatbot has a new product that specifically focuses on the water's surface. It's called the iSkim Ultra and it's the "world's first intelligent robotic pool skimmer with ultra cleaning and control performance." Equipped with smart features via an app, the iSkim Ultra offers responsive remote access, a one-click return option, and scheduling for both cleaning sessions and clarifier dispensing. In addition, the natural and automatic water clarification system helps keep the water clean and clear. It automatically and evenly dispenses an eco-friendly and natural clarifier -- made from recycled crab shells -- to remove dirt, oils, and metal residues in the water and prevent scum buildup. But that, pun intended, is merely scratching the surface in regards to what the iSkim Ultra can do. Let's take a closer look.

Read more