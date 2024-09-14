Use this code to save $600 on a new Roomba

If you’re after robot vacuum deals, you should take a second to check out the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+, a robot mop and vacuum in one device. We’ve got an exclusive offer for you if you’re interested: From its original price of $1,399, it will go down to just $789 if you use the code DIGTRENDS610 upon checkout. You’ll also get free shipping alongside the $610 discount. This discount is only available today, so we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase of this cleaning machine as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop

The iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ is in our roundup of the best robot vacuum and mop combos as our top recommendation for pet owners, primarily because it’s smart enough to avoid running over pet waste. It also offers all of the features that we considered in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum: it has sophisticated sensors and virtual mapping capabilities that will allow it to prioritize dirtier rooms during its cleaning sessions; it offers automated scheduling as its iRobot OS will learn your cleaning habits; and its Clean Base dock can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt and debris before you need to empty it yourself.

Our iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ versus iRobot Roomba Combo Essential comparison highlights the differences between two robot vacuum and mop combos. While the iRobot Roomba Combo Essential is much cheaper, the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ is much better at cleaning with its dual rubber brushes and a mopping plate that’s mounted on a swinging arm that will lift the mop off the floor when the device rolls over carpets. The iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ also automatically refills its water bin for up to 30 days through the water reservoir in its docking station, which is just one of the features that makes it a much more hands-off device than the iRobot Roomba Combo Essential.

