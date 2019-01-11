Share

At CES 2019, KitchenAid announced the U.S. debut of a multifunction countertop appliance several giant steps removed from the brand’s category-defining heavy duty tilt-stand mixer.

The KitchenAid Cook Processor Connect is an all-in-one appliance for people who take cooking seriously and don’t mind investing significant cash in quality tools. The Cook Processor Connect sells in Australia for the equivalent of about $1,500, several times the cost of the priciest model Instant Pot multifunction programmable pressure cooker.

The Cook Processor Connect boils, fries, steams, stews, kneads, chops, minces, purees, mixes, emulsifies, whips, and stirs. KitchenAid positions the versatile machine as a single appliance cooks can use to prepare and cook meals.

“We set out to design something that allows makers to create multi-step meals with one appliance. This all-in-one appliance includes everything needed to make great-tasting meals at home,” said Jon Bellante, KitchenAid senior global marketing manager. “The new Cook Processor Connect uniquely empowers people in the kitchen, providing new ways to explore and innovate in their own kitchens.”

KitchenAid enumerated several special features of the Cook Processor Connect, several of which were engineered to solve real-world issues that occur during meal preparation. For example:

StirAssist — This feature auto stirs ingredients that are sauteing while you perform other tasks.

MultiBlade — Speed control for the single blade used for chopping, mixing, mincing, and shredding lets you speed up or slow down the action depending on the size, quantity, and consistency of the ingredients.

Dough Blade — Keep your hands clean and let the Dough Blade do the kneading for bread, pizza, and pasta.

Egg Whip — Whipping can be an art when you’re creating delicate dishes, so let the machine do it just right.

Mini-Bowl and MiniBlade — If the standard 4.5-liter stainless bowl is too much when you’re working with small quantities such as chopping nuts or making pesto, the mini-bowl and blade combination are more appropriate for the task.

Inner Steamer Basket — Steaming is a healthy way to cook, but you need a basket to do it right.

Steamer Lid, Upper and Lower Steamer Baskets — If you want to keep ingredients separate, multiple baskets do the trick, so you don’t have to steam one ingredient and then put it aside while you steam the second one.

Integrated Ingredient Scale — Weigh ingredients in the pot without requiring measurement cups.

When you’re ready to cook with the KitchenAid Cook Processor Connect, you can access the Yummly recipe platform for recipes with step-by-step guidance for preparing meals with the versatile appliance.