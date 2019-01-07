Digital Trends
Smart Home

At CES 2019, GE Appliances’ futuristic kitchen hub goes from prototype to market

Clayton Moore
By
ge appliances kitchen hub ces 2019 91372 014 psd

While its prototype was a fun device to tinker with at last year’s CES show in Las Vegas, GE Appliances is making its dynamic new Kitchen Hub the centerpiece of the appliance manufacturer’s presence at CES 2019 as it prepares to bring the product to the consumer market later this year. CES attendees should expect multiple interactive stations that give GE Appliances the chance for as many people to experience the hub’s capabilities as possible.

Originally, the Kitchen Hub was planned to be released in Fall of 2018 at a real cost around $600, but it looks like GE Appliances has invested some time and resources in tweaking and improving the versatile interactive smart kitchen and ventilation system designed to be installed over an oven or range. Now, the manufacturer will launch the much-anticipated smart kitchen hub in May of 2019, at a cost ranging from $1,200 to $1,400 MSRP.

It almost seems a misnomer to call the Kitchen Hub a smart kitchen appliance because it can do so much more than augment a homeowner’s cooking duties, including acting as the control station for other smart home devices like thermostats and lighting systems as well as serving as a fully-enabled entertainment and communication station.

The “hub” of the Kitchen Hub is a 27-inch smart touch screen and ventilation combo designed to easily fit above a standard range (although we’re sure GE Appliances would happily sell you one, too). It’s built on the company’s much-lauded GE Appliances U+ Connect platform and features a built-in Google Assistant as well as access to thousands of recipes through SideChef and access to entertainment options like Netflix and Spotify. Other popular functions include dinner playlists, social networking, and access to calendars and schedules to streamline household management.

1 of 4
ge appliances kitchen hub ces 2019 91372 016 psd
ge appliances kitchen hub ces 2019 91372 015 psd
ge appliances kitchen hub ces 2019 91372 008 psd
ge appliances kitchen hub ces 2019 91372 002 alternate psd

“U+ Connect allows you to manage your smart home from one place,” said Shawn Stover, vice president of SmartHome Solutions for GE Appliances,” in a release. “You can preheat the oven, brew coffee, start the washer, play music, dim lights and more — all through the Hub.”

One key function that YouTubers and other streaming stars will appreciate, as well as those who like to chat with others as they cook, are the dual HD cameras with live video chat functionality. The Kitchen Hub features not only a forward-facing camera that can be used to check in with Grandma about the finer points of a family recipe, but also use the overhead camera to snap and upload their culinary masterpieces to Instagram or the social sharing site of their choice.

“The Kitchen Hub enhances a family’s ability to create great meals, connect with loved ones and manage control of their households from the most important room in the home — the kitchen,” said Stover. “At its core, the Kitchen Hub brings more efficiency and skill to the home cook. But it goes far beyond the kitchen, giving users a single, universal cooking and smart home portal that saves them time and allows them to focus on the things that matter most to them.”

CES guests can visit the GE Appliances booth (LVCC, Central Hall – 11128) at CES 2019 to experience the Kitchen Hub and other new devices that promise to change the way we experience the smart kitchen.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Nearby dwarf galaxy will collide with Milky Way, awaken black hole at its heart
Up Next

NES and Famicom join forces on new mini console, mini arcade cabinets tag along
pg opte beauty wand ces 2019 180108 dreamworks basestation 3 min
Smart Home

Procter and Gamble offshoot Opté is launching a beauty wand to banish blemishes

Who's the fairest of them all? A new device launched at CES 2019 by Opté, a Proctor and Gamble startup, might be able to identify, analyze, and eliminate blemishes using an HD camera and a microscopic makeup printer.
Posted By Clayton Moore
inubx automated dog toilet ces 2019 inubox open
Smart Home

Inubox is an automated dog toilet that aims to get some tails wagging

Inubox, an automated dog toilet, is at CES 2019. Instead of going outside to do the dirty work, Inubox is an in-home solution that recognizes your dog, cleans up the waste, and puts it in a bag.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Amazon says it has sold more than 100 million Alexa-powered devices

If it seems as though Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is basically inescapable at this point, that's for good reason. According to Amazon, the company has sold more than 100 million devices with Alexa built into them.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
mui wood smart display ces 2019 img 8298
Smart Home

One of the coolest things at CES 2019 is a block of wood

Screens are taking over our homes. But Mui, an upstart from Japan, has a clever new way to show data in a way that’s less distracting, less obnoxious, and perhaps most importantly, a lot less ugly. And it looks like … a block of wood.
Posted By Nick Mokey
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa cam outdoor by tp link
Smart Home

Kasa Smart debuts A.I.-based smart home platform with security and lighting

TP-Link's Kasa Smart takes a big step up in the smart home space with an artificial intelligence-based platform called Smart Actions and a suite of security, lighting, and control devices at CES 2019.
Posted By Bruce Brown
arlo smart home security lineup ces 2019 group siren sensor remote control
Smart Home

Arlo expands smart home security lineup with slew of products at CES 2019

Smart-home security company Arlo is at CES 2019 and is showing off the Arlo Ultra 4K security camera, a SmartHub, and a collection of tools including a multi-sensor, siren, and remote.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
here on demand navigation uses alexa voice control ces 2019 location tracking
Cars

HERE Navigation On-Demand integrates Amazon Alexa for voice-first navigation

HERE Technologies and Amazon Alexa announced a collaboration with HERE's Navigation On-Demand platform at CES 2019. Drivers can keep their focus on the road as they use Alexa voice interaction to manage the vehicle navigation system.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Instant Pot 6-quart
Smart Home

Love your Instant Pot but need new recipes? Feast on these cookbooks

The Instant Pot electric multicooker gains fans as it changes countertop cooking, replacing a half dozen other small appliances. Such a versatile instrument for home cooks demands recipes, so we found the nine best Instant Pot cookbooks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
adt redesign security ces 2019 1
Smart Home

At CES 2019, ADT makes a hard pivot to smart home security solutions

In a move that's been telegraphed for years now, ADT is going all in on smart home technology, unveiling at CES 2019 a newly redesigned smart home security system that includes a mobile safety app and a video doorbell.
Posted By Clayton Moore
kitchenaid smart oven revolutionizes kitchen ces 2019 stainless steel with powered attachments kode900hss 7
Smart Home

KitchenAid collaborates with Whirlpool, Hamilton Beach to cook up Smart Oven+

A collaboration between Whirlpool, Hamilton Beach, and KitchenAid has resulted in the KitchenAid Smart Oven+, a new smart oven with a series of different attachments that expand your culinary options.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
simcam ai home security camera ces 2019 bg1
Smart Home

SimCam security camera’s DIY A.I. recognizes faces, monitors pets and objects

SimCam introduced the SimCam home security and home automation camera with artificial intelligence at CES 2019. The SimCam can use A.I. for facial recognition and pet monitoring. The SimCam integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Autonomous Driving Systems
Cars

BlackBerry survey: Consumers don’t trust connected devices to keep data secure

BlackBerrry communication security specialists surveyed more than 4,000 adults about their opinions of connected device security and privacy. Most consumers do not trust Internet-connected devices and would pay extra for secure products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lifeshield video doorbell ces 2019 4
News

LifeShield bolsters its home security system with a new video doorbell at CES

LifeShield is already a robust player in the home security market but is launching a new offering at CES 2019 that augments its proprietary home security system with a new HD video doorbell that can be automated.
Posted By Clayton Moore