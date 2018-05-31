LG has a solution for smelly concertgoers at the Bonnaroo festival

Share

If you’re attending the 2018 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June, you might be surprised to see LG Electronics at the big event. The home appliance and electronics company is holding the “LaundROO Lounge and Vintage Clothing Swap” the first event of its kind from LG. The interactive experience is meant to help festival attendees refresh their style, experience all that LG devices have to offer, and — let’s face it — smell a little better. After all, dancing for hours under the hot sun can really ramp up that body odor, and when you multiply that by thousands? Yikes.

The 3,600-square-foot site will be located in the middle of the 700-acre campground. There, festivalgoers will find a lounge equipped with a wash-n-fold service consisting of 50 LG washing machines and dryers, as well as LG Styler steam clothing care systems. Attendees can drop off any dirty, smelly clothing for a complimentary wash before heading back out to the music — and come back an hour or two later to fresh, nice-smelling clothes. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who wants to avoid stinking up the dance floor.

In addition to helping attendees stay fresh and clean at the Bonnaroo Music Festival, LG has also partnered with vintage shop What Goes Around Comes Around to organize a vintage clothing swap at the festival. Attendees can stop by the LaundRoo lounge for a visit with a professional stylist to choose a festival outfit they love, swapping out their own clothing in exchange. There will be 2,500 different articles of clothing to choose from, so instead of waiting for your own outfit to come out of the dryer, you can get a new outfit entirely. Attendees’ original outfits will go through an LG washer and dryer, and then get displayed back on the racks for other attendees to consider. All festivalgoers who go through the vintage swap will leave with a new outfit, and the selection of outfits on the racks will remain fresh, clean, and ever-changing. At the end of the festival, all remaining clothing on the racks will be donated to a local charitable partner.

The LaundRoo lounge will also offer mobile phone charging stations, gaming stations with LG OLED TVs, hangout spots, and more, allowing attendees to relax in between music sessions. All festivalgoers are welcome to experience the site for free.

“At LG, we want to make everyday life more fun with our cutting-edge innovations that work hard so consumers can spend more time enjoying those ‘life’s good’ moments,” Dave VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA, said in a statement. “At this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, we’re demonstrating the power of LG washing machines and inviting festivalgoers to go ahead and have fun, be themselves and #GetDirty — because no matter how dirty or busy life gets, LG can take care of them on the dance floor and at home.”