LG gets smart and steamy to make your dishwashing experience easier

You don’t have to like doing the dishes — your LG dishwasher will do them for you. With the latest innovations from the home appliance maker, you won’t have to worry about water spots or a shoddy wash job. LG is bringing its TrueSteam technology to its new line of QuadWash dishwashers. Moreover, the company is expanding its QuadWash and SmartThinQ technologies to all new 2018 dishwashers so that customers with a range of budgets can take advantage of LG’s cleaning technology and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Promising “maximum cleaning coverage and up to 60 percent less water spots,” the LG QuadWash dishwashers combined with TrueSteam boast four spray arm cleaning technology (most dishwashers only have two), as well as a steam generator for an extra clean. The QuadWash technology for which these dishwashers are named also boast Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while they spin, as well as high-pressure jets that attack grime and greaser from a variety of angles.

“LG products are inspired first by consumer needs and behavior, and then combined with years of research and cutting-edge innovations,” LG senior vice president of marketing David VanderWaal said. “Our approach enables us to consistently deliver meaningful, first-to-market advances that make consumer’s lives easier and more enjoyable. LG QuadWash dishwashers with TrueSteam technology are a perfect example — they’re designed to get dishes clean the first time, every time, with 60 percent less water spots.”

Now that the entire 2018 line of LG QuadWash dishwashers will feature LG SmartThinQ technology, you’ll be able to control your appliance from anywhere. Simply tap the mobile app to start or stop the machine, monitor cycle time, and receive alerts when the cycle is done so that you can assign dish unloading chores to members of your family. Moreover, the SmartThinQ-connected appliances are compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, making hands-free control a possibility.

The new LG QuadWash dishwashers with TrueSteam technology are now available at retailers across the U.S., and include six models in a variety of styles and finishes, with prices beginning at $1,099 and going up to $1,299.