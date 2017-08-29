LG Total Clothing Care solution covers all bases with washers, a dryer, more

Why it matters to you Whether you need a new washer, dryer, or steamer, the LG Total Clothing Care solution has you covered.

Getting your clothes clean could get a bit easier. It’s all thanks to LG and its new Total Clothing Care solution, which is slated for its grand debut at IFA 2017 later this week. The company is set to unveil the latest TWINWash washing machines, which are now available in a range of sizes, including a large-capacity 27-inch option and a slightly smaller 24-inch version.

Whether you live in a closet — er, studio in Manhattan or a ranch in Texas, you’ll likely be able to find an LG washer that fits your needs. Upon their debut in 2015, the TWINWash machines were the first to boast twin-load capabilities — because sometimes, there’s just a lot of laundry to be done. These washers also boast TrueSteam and TurboWash features that together claim to eliminate most allergens, wrinkles, and odors.

Also part of the new product release is a new drying solution, rather predictably named the LG New Dryer. Promising to minimize fabric damage by way of a low drying temperature, this machine also claims to help you save time and the planet with its Turbo Mode and Eco Mode. As the names suggest, Turbo Mode is meant to provide users with a quicker drying experience, whereas Eco Mode aims to save energy and emit less noise.

Finally, to ensure that you’re truly taking care of your wardrobe, LG is releasing its Styler. By using TrueSteam technology, this steamer sanitizes your clothing while cutting down on wrinkles and odors. So even if you don’t have time to throw your favorite dress in the wash, at least you can make it seem like it did. The Styler also features a Moving Hanger, which shakes clothing during the steaming process to reduce wrinkles. And if you’re steaming pants in advance of a big event, the LG Easy Pants Crease promises to form a crisp line down each leg’s center.

“LG’s vision for total clothing care, with washing, drying, and styling solutions to meet laundry needs from start to finish, is exemplified by the company’s latest home appliances, which we’ll be showing at IFA,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.