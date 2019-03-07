The LifeStraw Home is a water filter on bacteria-busting steroids

Digital Trends
Drinking dirty water is estimated to cause more than 500,000 deaths each year. When LifeStraw was first founded, the company set out to create an innovative, easy way to give people in endangered areas access to clean, fresh water. LifeStraw succeeded in that endeavor and now it has set out to create a home water filter.

The LifeStraw Home is a seven-cup water filter is currently on Kickstarter. The specs on the LifeStraw Home are nothing short of impressive. The company hopes to go far beyond what your average home water filter is capable of. LifeStraw claims the membrane microfilter is estimated to filter out nearly 100 percent of harmful bacteria like E. coli and more. It also filters out nearly 100 percent of parasites and microplastics. The pore size on the filter is just 0.2 microns — to put that in perspective, that’s two-millionths of a meter, or smaller than most bacteria.

Beyond the membrane microfilter lies the activated carbon and ion exchange filter. This serves a more practical purpose: Reducing that awful chlorine flavor and bad odors in water. Clean water should smell clean. It also reduces the amount of heavy metals like lead, mercury, cadmium, and others. It lasts for up to two months or about 40 gallons of water.

In addition to its filtering ability, the LifeStraw Home has a sleek design that makes it the perfect addition to anyone’s refrigerator. The pitcher is perfectly clear, with shatter-resistant glass. The filter comes in two color options: White and cobalt.

The expected retail price of the LifeStraw Home will be $55 if they make it to stores, but there are four pledge reward tiers. The first is the $50 early bird which comes with the LifeStraw Home and two activated charcoal filters. In addition, it comes with a transparent demo LifeStraw.

The next level is the $55 starter kit pledge. It also comes with the LifeStraw Home and two replacement filters, but lacks the transparent demo LifeStraw. The third tier is the $85 “filtration with style” pledge, which comes with the LifeStraw Home, five replacement filters, and the LifeStraw Steel.

The final tier is called the “outdoor family” pledge. At $150, it comes with two LifeStraw Home pitchers, 10 replacement filters, and two LifeStraw Go Special Edition models.

LifeStraw says the different pledge amounts will go toward providing children in need with safe drinking water for an entire year. LifeStraw is a company that has proven itself in the past but, as always, we want to remind you that pledging money to a Kickstarter does not guarantee the product will be manufactured or shipped.

