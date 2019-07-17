Digital Trends
Smart Home

The Sutro smart pool monitor is reportedly six weeks away from shipping

Patrick Hearn
By
like to swim sutro pool monitor makes chlorine maintenance easy

Owning a swimming pool is an incredible experience, especially as the temperatures begin to soar. With the dog days of summer on their way, many of you will find yourself seeking refuge from the brutal heat beneath the cool caress of the waves. Sounds great, right? What’s not so great is the maintenance involved with owning a pool. If you don’t measure out exactly the right amount of chlorine, the pool changes from a fun experience into one that burns the eyes. Sutro hopes to change that.

The company first debuted back in 2015 at TechCrunch’s Hardware Battlefield. According to TechCrunch, the premise is simple. The Sutro is an internet-connected device that floats in the pool and measures important data for pool owners. The Sutro pool monitor will reportedly be able to tell users their pool’s chlorine content, pH level, and more.

In theory, the device will make it easier for users to keep their pools at the perfect sanitation level for swimming, without the skin and eye irritation that comes from improper chlorine levels. On the other hand, there is still a lot left unknown. According to TechCrunch, Sutro co-founder Ravi Kurani talked about the problems the company had to overcome, including weak Wi-Fi signals in the backyard away from the home.

Sutro plans to ship the initial models of the device for those that purchased directly through the startup’s website. In the months to come, the company wants to begin selling through “pool stores and other channels.”

The major obstacle in Sutro’s way is the price. The device retails at $699 — a hefty price tag for any smart home device, but especially one with such a specific function. The product is catered toward a higher-income audience, however.

Sutro plans to release a second version of the device at some point in the future that can automatically release the necessary chemicals to keep the pool levels regulated. In addition to pools, the Sutro is also supposed to work with spas and hot tubs. Although the high price point is prohibitive for many people, the Sutro serves a market that has not been targeted often in the past.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

Digital Trends Live: Emoji Day, Apollo 11 broadcast, drone flamethrowers
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Home Theater

Fire TV Stick vs. Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Fire TV Cube: Which one should you buy?

If you're looking for a new streaming media device, you might be considering an Amazon Fire TV device. But which one is right for you? Not to worry: We've got everything you need to know in order to make the best choice.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about buying your next laptop

In this laptop buying guide we'll explain exactly what all of the current offerings are all about and why you need them (or don't). Broken down by cost, operating system and features, this guide will help you get what you need.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Home Theater

Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Amazon Prime: Battle of the on-demand streaming giants

Trying to figure out which subscription streaming service to use while sticking to a frugal entertainment budget? Check out our updated comparison of the big three: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Ryan Waniata
sling tv expands spanish language programming 25151395 man sitting on a sofa watching with hands folded behind his head jpg
Home Theater

Netflix vs. Amazon Prime Video: A battle of streaming giants

It might seem like Netflix should be your default choice as a streaming video service, but Amazon Prime Video's price and many extra perks make it a compelling alternative. Which one is best for you? Our comparison can help.
Posted By Simon Cohen
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
Deals

Amazon Echo Dot vs. Google Home Mini: Which Prime Day deal is better?

Amazon Echo and Google Home are the dominant smart home ecosystems and the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home Mini are the gateway devices. Which is the better deal for Prime Day 2019, the Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini?
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Echo Show 5
Deals

This is the best Echo deal before Prime Day ends: The Echo Show 5

You'd expect that Amazon devices would likely be the best deals on Prime Day, since they're manufactured by Amazon. With Prime Day ending within a matter of hours, you're best buy for Alexa-enabled devices is the Echo Show 5.
Posted By Ed Oswald
all amazon alexa announcements ces 2019 new echo plus
Deals

It’s your last chance to get Echo Plus with the best sound quality on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day’s mammoth midsummer two days of deals is winding down, but there’s still plenty of savings to be found. Before Prime Day wraps up, you can score an Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker for just $110, down from $150.
Posted By William Hank
air conditioner deals - LG 15,000 BTU window AC
Smart Home

Too hot and humid? These are the best window AC units you can buy

Trying to keep a room cool? Today's window AC units use less energy than ever, and they won't keep you awake all night either. Check out the best window air conditioners on the market.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Tyler Lacoma
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo show 5 nest hub
Smart Home

Amazon Show 5 vs. Google Nest Hub: Which Prime Day deal is better?

Comparing the Prime Day 2019 deals for the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show 5 includes the smart home platforms on which they run, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as the displays' features, performance, and prices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best office chairs
Smart Home

Sitting all day? The best office chairs for comfort and back support

Sitting at the office all day can be tough on more than just your back. Check out our picks for the best office chairs, whether you're in the market for something basic or a bit more luxurious.
Posted By Erika Rawes
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Deals

Amazon’s Prime Day Deal on the Echo Dot is the lowest price it has ever been

Don't need a screen and just want a basic Alexa device that has decent sound for an extra room? Amazon's Prime Day 2019 deal on the Echo Dot is a great option, now 56% off its typical price. Act quickly though: The Dot's about to sell out.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon slashes the price of echo smart speaker 2nd gen 1
Smart Home

Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: Which Prime Day deal is better?

We evaluated the Amazon Echo and the Google Home smart speakers to find which is the Prime Day 2019 deal. Earlier we compared the best Prime Day deals on the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Nest Hub and Echo Show 5.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon drops post prime day deals on scout alarm diy smart home security kits indoor camera 3 1
Smart Home

Amazon drops post-Prime Day deals on Scout Alarm DIY smart home security kits

Prime Day 2019 may be behind us, but that doesn't mean the good deals are gone until Black Friday. Amazon picked up the pace today in smart home devices with a 24-hour sale on the highly respected Scout Alarm Home Security product line.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen