If you’re spending thousands of dollars on your luxury luggage from Louis Vuitton, chances are, you want to make sure you know where that luggage is at all times. And who better to help you keep tabs on your bag than the maker of said bag itself? That’s right — your high fashion carry-on may soon have a high-tech luggage tracker all from the same fashion house. As suggested by a new smartphone app and an FCC filing, Louis Vuitton could be on its way to making a tracking device.

While there’s no official confirmation of the purported device just yet, reports suggest that the device will be called the Louis Vuitton Echo, it can last up to six months on a single charge, and it can be re-powered via USB. Moreover, the tag should be work in many airports around the world, as owners of Louis Vuitton luggage are likely jet setting all over the world (and for months at a time, no less).

The tracker should slip right into existing Louis Vuitton bags by way of a specially designed compartment, and then needs only to be paired with the companion smartphone app. During flights, the Echo would apparently switch automatically to Airplane Mode, and once back on the ground, users would be able to check the app to see where their bag is, and if it’s been opened.