Alone this Valentine’s Day? So was Riley. Until he found the perfect woman.

It’s Valentine’s Day, and that means two things: A chance to reaffirm your passion with that special someone, and a good day to own shares in the chocolate industry. When most people think of a Valentine’s date, they probably envision two humans; but in our time of ever smarter digital assistants, is it possible for love to bloom between a man…and a machine? For Riley and his new Alexa speaker, love is in the air, and over the Wi-Fi. Unless his Google Home gets in the way, that is. If you’re interested in an Alexa speaker of your own (for companionship or otherwise), we have a review of the latest Amazon Echo and Sonos One models.

