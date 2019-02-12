Share

According to some studies, the average person spends somewhere around sixty hours per year in the shower. Over the span of a lifetime, that’s about 175 days. Despite how much time people spend in the shower, though, the basic technology hasn’t changed much in the past hundred years. A Silicon Valley, California startup called Nebia plans to change that.

Nebia has partnered with Moen to develop the Nebia Spa Shower 2.0. The company took customer feedback into account to produce a warmer, more efficient shower experience that simultaneously meets its goals of water conservation. To date, Nebia has saved more than 100 million gallons of waters with only 16,000 units sold. At the current rate of conservation, Nebia hopes to have saved 1 billion gallons of water by 2021.

Philip Winter, Nebia co-founder and CEO, said “We spoke with thousands of customers to determine the key features that could be improved. The result is a warmer and more powerful shower that sets a totally new standard — and still saves 65 percent of the water used by conventional showers.”

Nebia did this through thousands of hours of research and through the use of simulation software called ANSYS. This software has been used to develop rocket engines and aerodynamic models to improve the performance of aircraft. That’s a serious shower.

The new and improved Nebia Spa Shower has larger water droplets that make you feel like you’re in a high-end luxury spa instead of your home shower. The Nebia 2.0 comes in two new colors: Matte Silver and Matte Black. On February 12, Nebia is launching the Nebia Shelf to further add to the modern look of its accessories.

The Nebia Spa Shower 2.0 starts at $499, but a Kickstarter sponsorship can grant access to lower early-adopter rates. If you’re interested in learning more about Nebia and sponsoring its development, you can find out more here. As always, though, when participating in a crowdfunding project, remember to act with caution.

Nebia aims to revolutionize your home shower experience while reducing water consumption in the process. With Moen at their side, Nebia’s chances look good. In a few years’ time, the way people think about taking a shower might be completely different.

But with a shower so comfortable, they might spend more time in there than ever before!