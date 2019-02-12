Digital Trends
Smart Home

Nebia partners with Moen to develop a warmer, better showerhead

Patrick Hearn
By

According to some studies, the average person spends somewhere around sixty hours per year in the shower. Over the span of a lifetime, that’s about 175 days. Despite how much time people spend in the shower, though, the basic technology hasn’t changed much in the past hundred years. A Silicon Valley, California startup called Nebia plans to change that.

Nebia has partnered with Moen to develop the Nebia Spa Shower 2.0. The company took customer feedback into account to produce a warmer, more efficient shower experience that simultaneously meets its goals of water conservation. To date, Nebia has saved more than 100 million gallons of waters with only 16,000 units sold. At the current rate of conservation, Nebia hopes to have saved 1 billion gallons of water by 2021.

Philip Winter, Nebia co-founder and CEO, said “We spoke with thousands of customers to determine the key features that could be improved. The result is a warmer and more powerful shower that sets a totally new standard — and still saves 65 percent of the water used by conventional showers.”

Nebia did this through thousands of hours of research and through the use of simulation software called ANSYS. This software has been used to develop rocket engines and aerodynamic models to improve the performance of aircraft. That’s a serious shower.

The new and improved Nebia Spa Shower has larger water droplets that make you feel like you’re in a high-end luxury spa instead of your home shower. The Nebia 2.0 comes in two new colors: Matte Silver and Matte Black. On February 12, Nebia is launching the Nebia Shelf to further add to the modern look of its accessories.

The Nebia Spa Shower 2.0 starts at $499, but a Kickstarter sponsorship can grant access to lower early-adopter rates. If you’re interested in learning more about Nebia and sponsoring its development, you can find out more here. As always, though, when participating in a crowdfunding project, remember to act with caution.

Nebia aims to revolutionize your home shower experience while reducing water consumption in the process. With Moen at their side, Nebia’s chances look good. In a few years’ time, the way people  think about taking a shower might be completely different.

But with a shower so comfortable, they might spend more time in there than ever before!

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart home speaker is better?
Up Next

How to combine PDF files
samsung unveils gear sport fit2 pro 14235
Wearables

Leak shows what One UI will look like on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung may be about to resurrect its Sport line of smartwatches under a new name: The Galaxy Watch Sport, or maybe the Galaxy Active. Leaks and rumors are building our picture of the device at the moment.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper
how does fast charging work
Mobile

Avoid scratches and dents with the 20 best iPhone 8 Plus cases

So you've got a new iPhone? Congrats! But with a glass design, and looks to die for, you'd best keep it safe. Not sure about the best case choice? Check out our guide to the best iPhone 8 Plus cases for some great ideas.
Posted By Mark Jansen
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

Apple's new AirPods could arrive within months, pack health sensor tech

Apple may release new AirPods in the first half of 2019. A wireless charging case, health sensors, water resistance, and better Siri integration are some of the improvements rumored to be part of the new package.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
reasons to install ios 12 group facetime 2
Mobile

FaceTime bug: Lawmakers demand answers from Apple’s CEO

Apple is in hot water with U.S. lawmakers over its recent FaceTime bug. A House of Representatives committee says it's "deeply troubled" by the "significant privacy violation," and is now demanding answers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Eero WiFi System review
Smart Home

Amazon to add home mesh router maker Eero to its smart home ecosystem

Amazon will acquire the Eero mesh Wi-Fi router system brand. After the deal clears regulatory hurdles, Amazon will own another piece of a complete smart home package. Eero's Wi-Fi infrastructure covers the whole house with fast internet.
Posted By Bruce Brown
august white limited smart lock 2e0a6190 3
Smart Home

August celebrates No. 1 ranking with white, limited-edition smart lock

One billion lock operations is a pretty huge milestone for a smart home manufacturer and the top-selling brand, August, is celebrating by releasing a limited edition version of its classic smart lock - in white.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Emerging Tech

Atomo’s ‘molecular coffee’ is brewed without needing to harvest coffee beans

Coffee beans, huh? Who needs ‘em? Apparently not the folks behind Seattle-based startup Atomo, who claim to have created a cup of "molecular coffee" that requires no beans to be harvested.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to descale a Keurig
Smart Home

Is your Keurig not working properly? Here's how to descale your coffee machine

Here's how to descale a Keurig in your home or office. When scale builds up inside a Keurig, the coffeemaker might start more slowly and struggle to properly pour a cup of coffee. Use these tips to address the issue.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon v8 absolute cordless stick yellow
Smart Home

Review board says Dyson should cease unsubstantiated vacuum claims

The National Advertising Review Board recommended Dyson make three changes to claims about suction power, running time, and battery technology for its V8 cordless vacuums. Dyson agreed to the recommendations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Dyson and Hoover vacuums by up to $160

Hoover and Dyson are two of the most popular vacuum brands on the market right now, and with savings up to $160, Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the web. These vacuum deals are definitely worth a look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

Need to dry your locks? Here are the best hairdryers in every price range

Whether your hair is straight, wavy, long, or short, a hairdryer can make life easier (and get you dry quickly). Here are some of the best hairdryers on the market, with different price points.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
ecovacs deebot 711 review feat
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on robot vacuums in time for Valentine’s Day

Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to smart home tech that will make your life so much easier. Amazon is slashing the prices on robot vacuums like our recommended favorite Ecovacs Deebot N79S. Ditch the cables with a self-cleaning robot…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon buys whole foods market
Smart Home

Amazon’s Whole Foods raises hundreds of prices, from ice cream to soap

Whole Foods Market raised prices on hundreds of items, citing higher ingredient, packaging, and transportation costs. When Amazon bought Whole Foods, the promise of lower prices attracted customers; that glow may diminish with price bumps.
Posted By Bruce Brown