Small appliances are sometimes the most important parts of the kitchen. Yet we live in a world where refrigerators and oven deals get most of the attention. What a shame. Fortunately, Prime Day deals are shining bright lights on products that collect less fanfare throughout the year, and we found a great deal on a Ninja blender-combo that serves as the perfect example:

Right now, you can buy the Ninja Blender and Food Processor Combo on Amazon for only $150. At full price, you’d be spending $240 on this bundle.

Why you should buy the Ninja Blender and Food Processor

The idea behind all Ninja appliances is fast, powerful, and reliable equipment for a fair price. Delivering up to 1,600 watts of peak power, this Ninja blender uses a smartTORQUE motor, which bodes well for those of us who need to dice through some big foods. You should expect zero stalling and plenty of precision for grating, shredding, and slicing!

Variable speed controls are an important part of any small appliance, and this Ninja blender lets you fine-tune more than just minute to minute performance. You’ll also be able to choose from seven different blending presets. This comes in handy if you’re not sure exactly what speed to choose for making a smoothy or a spread. Conveniently, many of the components are also removable and dishwasher-friendly.

At only 16.14 inches tall and 8.3 inches wide, this Ninja combo takes up very little space on your kitchen counter. And should you need to store it away, it’s simple enough to disassemble, but just as easy to put back together when it’s time to start slicing and dicing again.

We’ve been seeing a fair amount of Ninja Prime Day deals, but this is definitely a deal you don’t want to miss: While you still can, purchase the Ninja Blender and Food Processor bundle on Amazon and save $90 on the type of small appliances you’ll hang onto for years to come!