Digital Trends
Smart Home

Change your habits and win the snoring debate with the Nokia sleep sensing pad

Joni Blecher
By
nokia sleep sensing pad sensor ls placing product

Supposedly, we spend about a third of our lives in bed. It’s no wonder, then, that things like mattresses and sleep trackers are such a thriving business. Just about everyone wants to get a good night of sleep, and that’s why products like Sleep Number beds and Nokia’s Sleep Sensing And Home Automation Pad ($100) are appealing. But do they really help you feel better rested? We put the Nokia’s Sleep Sensing Pad and accompanying app to the test to find out.

Are you reading or sleeping? It knows.

The Nokia Sleep Sensing and Home Automation Pad is an interesting concept. The unit is a soft gray mat with a sensor inside that you place under your mattress in line with where your chest rests on the bed. Throughout the night, the accompanying Health Mate app (available for iOS and Android) will record your slumber habits. Designed to work with other smart home IFTTT devices such as lights and thermostats, the aim of the product is to create a holistic sleeping experience.

We found that we didn’t need to be in a smart home to make the most of the Nokia pad. The product can tell the difference between reading in bed and time spent sleeping. It can also tell when you got out of bed versus just restlessly tossing and turning. Best of all, the sleep sensing pad can detect snoring, including when you started and how long it lasted. Finally, something that can help you win the “I wasn’t snoring all night!” argument.

To sleep, perchance to dream

Setting up the Nokia pad is, well, easier than falling asleep. Just plug the pad into the wall and place it in the proper spot under your mattress. Like many smart home devices, the pad and app talk to each other via a Wi-Fi network (it doesn’t work over a cellular data network). However, the first time you pair the phone with the pad, you need to do it via Bluetooth. Once the initial pairing is complete, Bluetooth doesn’t have to be activated on your phone to gather nocturnal readings. If you want to pair the device with another phone to monitor the sleeping habits of your significant other, it’s easy enough to reset and pair.

The product can tell the difference between reading in bed and time spent sleeping.

We used the pad and app to monitor our sleep for about a month, and overall, the results were fascinating. Each morning, you get a sleep score based on several factors, including your heart rate and the amount of tossing and turning you’ve done. The app also ties into the Health app on an iPhone, tracking your steps and tying that into your sleep data. In addition to recording your sleep cycles (REM, light, deep, and awake) and snoring incidents, it also tracks your heart rate throughout the night. There are other sleep tools in the app worth exploring. Over time, we could tell our sleep had improved based on some of the habit changes we made during the day. For example, on a day that we walked five miles, we not only received a restful night sleep score, but the heart rate reading was lower as well, which was a good thing.

Attitude is everything

Here’s the real magic of this sleep assessment product: it’s a bit of a psychological game. As the old adage goes, “Attitude is everything.” On a night where we got a score of 63 (not good), we did feel noticeably more tired the next day. When we got a score of 99 (very good), we had plenty of energy for the day, and were generally in a delightful mood. The question is, did we feel like we had more energy because of our high score, or because we indeed had a restful night sleep? It’s hard to say, but regardless of whether we believed we got solid sleep or actually achieved solid sleep, we felt surprisingly energetic.

nokia sleep sensing pad img 0218

The one quibble we did have with the device is that it didn’t always record snoring on a night when we were told there was plenty of snoring happening. Even that added a bit of a lift to our step, though, making us think that maybe the snoring actually wasn’t that bad, if the pad didn’t pick it up.

The Nokia device included more detail and accurate readings than with sleep apps we’ve used before. But is it worth the $100 price tag? Overall, we did find the data gleaned from the Nokia sleep pad to be enlightening, and it motivated us to change our daily habits to see if our score improved. At a minimum, you might finally be able to prove just how much you or your significant other actually snores. Hey, isn’t that worth it?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6 video teardown, and safety testing lab tour
Up Next

To infinity and beyond? Space Force may be a real thing by 2020
funny things to ask alexa devices
Smart Home

Amazon still hasn’t figured out how to sell more stuff via Alexa

A new report by The Information cites sources who claim only about 2 percent of the approximate 50 million Alexa-enabled devices on the $2 billion digital assistant market have been used for online shopping.
Posted By Clayton Moore
time warner cable twc tv internet service roku streaming remote
Movies & TV

Binge away with our guide to the best on-demand streaming services

Looking to waste a weekend bingeing or just putting together a movie night? Find out everything you need, from prices to features, in our guide to the best online streaming sites and services for on-demand movies and TV shows.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
Noria
Smart Home

The best (and smartest) window air conditioners on the market

Trying to keep a room cool? Today's window AC units use less energy than ever, and they won't keep you awake all night either. Check out the best window air conditioners on the market.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Gia Liu
do not disturb mode in android p quick settings
Mobile

Setting up Do Not Disturb mode in Android 9.0 is easy as pie

Want a better night’s sleep? Looking for a way to avoid interruptions during meetings? You need to learn how to use Do Not Disturb Mode in Android. Here's how to use automatic rules, and what has changed in Android 9.0 Pie.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best cooling pillows
Deals

Don’t sweat a thing with the 8 best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers

Even with air conditioning, higher ambient summer temperatures can make sleeping at night a sweaty ordeal. If you're a hot-blooded sleeper, we've rounded up the eight best cooling pillows to help you beat the heat so you can sleep soundly.
Posted By Lucas Coll
1270412 autosave v1 2 817cqybqbfl
Smart Home

These are the best juicers to make your morning a little greener

If you get bored chomping on kale salads, you probably need a juicer in your life. Whether you're in the market for a centrifugal or masticating model, here are the best juicers out there right now.
Posted By Gia Liu, Kayla Matthews
amazon echo spot review press
Product Review

Say goodbye to the snooze bar. Amazon's Echo Spot is an alarm clock for 2018

The Amazon Echo Spot, the newest member of Amazon’s smart speaker family, is cute, fun, and sleek. But if you use it for an alarm clock, you might want to turn off the camera. Find out more in our review.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
is it safe to heat up plastic in the microwave meal container
Smart Home

Don’t put plastic containers in microwave or dishwasher, new research says

The study advises people against microwaving food in plastic containers or placing plastic containers in the dishwasher, as these habits can cause the plastic material to release harmful chemicals.
Posted By Gia Liu
tiny home college 4fb3e0f1 cc05 4fe6 814e e3cc4d216a30 large16x9 ncgraphic
Smart Home

Ashland, Oregon teen builds tiny home and brings it to college

When Brayden was 13, his older sister was in the midst of applying for colleges. Observing her go through the process made the young teen realize that he needed something unique on his own college application.
Posted By Gia Liu
Amazon-owned Whole Foods
Smart Home

Amazon turns Whole Foods into a drive-through with new curbside pickup service

Amazon is launching a new Amazon Prime perk that enables Amazon Prime members to order groceries through the Prime App and pick them up at their local Whole Foods Market in as little as 30 minutes.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best air purifiers for allergies 2 airmega
Deals

Breathe clean air with the 10 best air purifiers for allergies

Warmer weather is a welcome change, but it's also the harbinger of allergy season. Our homes contain a surprising number of airborne allergens and other pollutants, so if you want to freshen things up, check out the 10 best air purifiers…
Posted By Lucas Coll
uber eats ando
Smart Home

Your Uber Eats delivery fee is going up (or maybe down)

Uber Eats has done away with its flat-rate $5 delivery, choosing instead to set it according to how close you are to the restaurant. Deliveries by Uber Eats will now cost between $2 and $8 per delivery.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
airbnb cancels great wall of china sleepover competition contest
Smart Home

Airbnb calls off Great Wall sleepover contest after backlash

Airbnb has canceled a contest that would've given winners a free one-night stay in an open-air bedroom on the Great Wall of China. Airbnb called off the event following a backlash that started on Chinese social media.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
let amazon alexa or google assistant help you with valentines day home mutemic 1200x9999
Smart Home

A 10-step guide on Google Home setup for your new device

This device can do a whole lot, from playing music to reading the weather to controlling your smart home devices. We break down how to set up your Google Home so that you can get started your new device.
Posted By Gia Liu