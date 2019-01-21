You can play NPR’s ‘Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me’ on your smart speaker

Share

“Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” is a Sunday staple on the radio. But you if you can’t get enough of the show, you don’t have to wait for its normal timeslot on NPR. You can play it any time in the comfort of your own home thanks to the new Wait Wait Quiz available for smart speakers including devices powered by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The Wait Wait Quiz will have many of the trappings you’d expect from the well-known comedy quiz show. The interactive game is hosted by Peter Sagal and Bill Kurtis, and you’ll stand in as the contestant. The Wait Wait Quiz will challenge you to fill in the blank on a number of questions pulled from the week’s headlines. Peter and Bill will even respond when you give your answer just like you’re calling in on the real show.

According to NPR, Wait Wait Quiz is the only comedy quiz game that will be regularly updated for smart devices. New questions will arrive every week, and you’ll be able to play by yourself or with friends to see who can get the most right. Each run through of the quiz questions will take you about five minutes, and you’ll get a little smarter and enjoy a laugh in the process.

To play the Wait Wait Quiz, you just have to add the skill to your smart speaker. You can find Wait Wait Quiz in the Amazon Alexa Skills Store or find it for Google Assistant by browsing the Explore tab under Services. Once installed, you can play by saying, “Alexa, open Wait Wait Quiz,” or “Hey Google, talk to the Wait Wait Quiz.”

If you’re unfamiliar with “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me,” then you’ve been missing out on one of the best ways to laugh at the news. The program has been running for more than 20 years now, and airs on more than 720 NPR Member stations. It’s also one of the most popular podcasts around. If you’d like to see what you’re getting into before adding the skill to your smart speaker and playing, you can watch NPR host Ari Shapiro test out the game: