Nothing starts the day off right quite like a clean mouth. While a normal toothbrush can do a fine job of cleaning your teeth, it doesn’t compare to the cleaning power of a smart electric toothbrush. The Oral-B iO 7 Series is a brand-new offering from Oral-B that is the result of six years of research with dental professionals. It knows if you’re applying too much pressure while brushing.

The iO series first debuted at CES 2020 where it won a number of different awards, including the “Best of” awards from Good Housekeeping, Women’s Health, and several others. It also led to Oral-B being named one of 2020’s CES Innovation Award Honorees. It is the latest entry in the world of smart toothbrushes, with innovations that make it one of the most comprehensive offerings on the market.

According to Oral-B, users experienced dramatic results compared to using normal toothbrushes. The company reports 100% healthier gums in just a single week of use, with six times more plaque removal along the gumline. What’s more, 83% of patients with gingivitis moved from unhealthy to healthy gums in just eight weeks of use.

The Oral-B iO accomplishes this through its signature round brush head that combines oscillating, rotating movements that deeply clean between teeth. It also uses a bimodal pressure sensor to provide feedback on how much pressure you’re using when brushing. This feedback comes via the app. The Oral-B iO app greets users and provides coaching and motivation. There are seven different brushing modes to help personalize your experience.

The Linear Magnetic Drive produces controlled, precise vibrations that give a deeper clean while keeping the brush quieter than previous models. It means the brush can be used without creating too much noise, avoiding waking your partner in the morning if you have different sleep schedules.

The Oral-B iO is now available for purchase at stores nationwide, as well as online. It starts at $200 and is available in four colors: Black Anthracite, Violet Ametrine, Rose Quartz, and White Alabaster. If you’re looking for a way to improve your dental hygiene without expensive dentist visits, invest in a great smart toothbrush and bring that fresh-from-the dentist feel into your home.

